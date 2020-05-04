Watch 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days Season 4 Episode 11 Online

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days Season 4, Episode 11 airs Sunday, May 3 at 8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. CT on TLC. The description for Episode 11, titled ”Private Eyes,” reads, “Lisa and Usman find common ground. Ed and Rosemarie enjoy some alone time. Stephanie meets Erika’s parents. Avery and Ash clash. Yolanda’s kids try to protect her. Geoffrey and Varya have a spa day. Darcey says goodbye, while David plans an investigation.”

Yolanda’s Children Help Uncover Williams’ Identity

Warning: MAJOR SPOILERS AHEAD! Turn back now if you don’t want anything ruined for you before the episode airs!

In the clip above, Yolanda explains that her children are doing a reverse image search on Williams to help uncover his real identity. “My children, Karra and Demonte, decided to look into my boyfriend Williams with a reverse image search because they don’t trust him,” Yolanda says during tonight’s episode. “They think it may be a way to find out the truth about everything that’s been happening with Williams.”

Sadly, the image search doesn’t produce the results Yolanda was hoping for, and just confirms her daughter Karra’s suspicion that Williams is catfishing her mother. A series of stock photos pop up on Google with the title “Handsome Muscular Shirtless Hunk Man Outdoor in City Park” and “Shirtless Outdoor Stock Photos.”

Despite her shock at the (not-so-shocking) realization that Williams might not be who he says he is, Yolanda refuses to accept that he is scamming her and tells her children that she still wants to talk to him to try to get some answers.

“Thank you guys, but I definitely still want to talk to him,” she tells her kids. “On one hand I have these stock photos, and on the other hand I have all these real conversations with him, talking on the phone and texting.” When Karra asks if she still doesn’t believe she’s being catfished, Yolanda responds, “I don’t know now, but I feel like the truth is somewhere in the middle and I’ll get to it, I’ll definitely get to it.”

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days airs Sunday nights at 8 p.m. ET on TLC. You can find updates on the Season 4 cast, weekly spoilers, couples predictions and more 90 Day Fiancé coverage here.

