How to Watch Call Your Mother Documentary Online

For Mother’s Day 2020, Comedy Central is airing the broadcast premiere of Heidi Ewing and Rachel Grady’s documentary Call Your Mother, featuring some of the biggest names in comedy and their mothers. It premieres Sunday, May 10 at 10 p.m. ET/PT.

‘Call Your Mother’ Preview

The Only Mother’s Day Special You Need to Watch – Call Your Mother – Official TrailerIn this documentary, stand-up comics Roy Wood Jr., Kristen Schaal, Jo Koy, Bridget Everett, Fortune Feimster, Louie Anderson and many others celebrate the women who raised them and made them funny. Call Your Mother premieres Mother’s Day, May 10, on Comedy Central. Subscribe to Comedy Central Stand-Up: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCtw7q4SyOeoCwM1i_3x8lDg?sub_confirmation=1 Watch more Comedy Central Stand-Up: https://www.youtube.com/standup Follow Comedy Central Stand-Up: Twitter: https://twitter.com/standup Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/standup Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/ccstandup Watch full Comedy Central stand-up specials: http://www.cc.com/shows/stand-up 2020-03-04T16:03:18.000Z

From Academy Award-nominated filmmakers Heidi Ewing and Rachel Grady (Jesus Camp, Freakonomics: The Movie, Norman Lear: Just Another Version of You) comes Call Your Mother, a film that looks at the various relationships held between famous comedians and their mothers.

Comedians featured in the film include Louie Anderson, Awkwafina, Jimmy Carr, Bridget Everett, Fortune Feimster, Rachel Feinstein, Judah Friedlander, Jim Gaffigan, Judy Gold, Jen Kirkman, Jo Koy, Bobby Lee, The Lucas Brothers, Norm Macdonald, Jim Norton, Tig Notaro, Yvonne Orji, Kristen Schaal, David Spade, and Roy Wood Jr.

It is billed as a “hilarious ode to moms and the way they have shaped the work of some of comedy’s biggest stars.”

“Comedy Central is very proud to present this documentary to the world. Heidi and Rachel have created a fascinating and layered look at how the relationships between comedians and their mothers shape their craft,” said Sarah Babineau, Head of Comedy Central Content and Creative Enterprises, in a press release. “It’s a hilarious, insightful take on the indelible mark that our mothers leave on us all.”

“I am so thrilled to have partnered with Comedy Central and Loki Films on this project. It’s been an incredible experience seeing this concept grow from an idea into a dynamic and hilarious documentary with some of today’s most prolific comedic performers,” said executive producer Caroline Hirsch. “Incredibly excited to premiere Call Your Mother at Tribeca Film Festival and look forward to debuting this film to Tribeca audiences.”

Call Your Mother airs Sunday, May 10 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on Comedy Central.

