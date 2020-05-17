How to Watch TaylorMade Driving Relief Match Online Free

Some of the golf world’s best are hitting the links for a cause with Rory McIlroy and Dustin Johnson taking on Rickie Fowler and Matthew Wolff in TaylorMade Driving Relief.

Coverage of DJ and Rory vs Ricky and Wolff begins at 2 p.m. ET and will be televised on NBC, NBC Sports Network and the Golf Channel. If you don’t have cable, here’s how to watch a live stream of the match on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV or other streaming device for free:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

NBC (live in select markets), NBCSN and the Golf Channel are three of 95-plus live TV channels included in the main FuboTV bundle, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch the match live on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which will allow you to watch the match on-demand within three days of its conclusion, even if you don’t record it.

NBC (live in select markets), NBCSN and the Golf Channel are three of 60-plus live TV channels included with Hulu With Live TV, which comes with a seven-day free trial:

Hulu With Live TV Free Trial

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch the match live on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show, or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu With Live TV comes with 50 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as the option to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of space and the ability to fast-forward through commercials.

NBC and NBC Sports Network are two of 47 live-TV channels included in Sling TV’s “Sling Blue” channel package. It costs $20 for the first month ($30 per month after that), which makes Sling the cheapest streaming service with NBC if you plan on keeping it long term:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch the match live on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, or other streaming device via the Sling TV app.

If you can’t watch live, Sling TV comes included with 10 hours of cloud DVR.

Dustin Johnson & Rory McIlroy vs Rickie Fowler & Matthew Wolff Preview

Like the rest of the sports world, professional golf has been put on hold. However, some of the best in the world are ready to hit the links for a good cause at the TaylorMade Driving Relief at Seminole Golf Club in Florida.

The matchup will pit Rory McIlroy and Dustin Johnson taking on Rickie Fowler and Matthew Wolff. It will be a skins team event. The lowest ball for each team counts and ties carry over to the next hole. The money raised will go towards COVID-19 relief efforts.

The team of McIlroy-Johnson will compete on behalf of the American Nurses Foundation while Fowler-Wolff play for the CDC Foundation. The total amount on the line is $3 million, with additional bonus money up for grabs with $25,000 being paid for a birdie, $50,000 for an eagle and $150,000 for a hole-in-one.

“Just been trying to stay as patient as possible,” McIlroy told ESPN. “For a tour player to spend this prolonged length of time at home … you’re just trying to find ways to fill your time. I think if anything, just appreciate the little things, the things that we took for granted before this all happened.”

It’s important for the golfers to get back golfing and competing, something they haven’t done since on the PGA Tour since the Arnold Palmer Invitational back in mid-March.

“I’m excited to get back to play,” Fowler said. “It’s been the longest break I’ve ever had, the most time I’ve been able to spend at home. Been looking at it the best way possible. At the end of the day, we all love to compete, so I think that’s why you’re seeing a lot of guys are going to be playing the first few events as soon as they can.”

With live sports trickling back onto the scene, Florida has played a big part, allowing things like the UFC function in the state with strict guidelines. For the four golfers, it’s not much of a trip, with all of them living in the state.

“It’s definitely exciting just to play,” Johnson told ESPN. “We’ve got four guys who all live down here and we like to play, so it’s fun to get out and play a match. Obviously, with no live sports really on right now … I think the world needs something to watch, so I think hopefully we can go out and put on a good show, and it’s for a great cause.”