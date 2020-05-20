‘The 100’ Season 7 Premiere Live Stream: How to Watch Episode 1 Online

Tonight is the Season 7 premiere of The 100 on The CW. The episode, called “From the Ashes,” premieres after a long hiatus. The episode airs tonight — Wednesday, May 20 — at 8 p.m. Eastern/7 p.m. Central.

If you don’t have cable, here’s how to watch The 100 on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV or other streaming device:

The CW (live in select markets) is one of the 95-plus live TV channels included in the main FuboTV bundle, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch the show live on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch most new shows on-demand within three days (and sometimes longer) of their conclusion, even if you don’t record them.

The CW (live in select markets) is included in Hulu With Live TV, which comes with 60-plus live TV channels and Hulu’s extensive on-demand library of TV shows and movies. You can watch immediately with a seven-day free trial:

Hulu With Live TV Free Trial

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch the show live on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show, or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu with Live TV comes with both its extensive on-demand library (which includes most shows after they air) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

AT&T TV Now (formerly DirecTV Now) offers six different channel bundles. They range from 45 to 125 live TV channels, and they all include CW (live in select markets):

Get AT&T TV Now

Once signed up for AT&T TV Now, you can watch the show live on your computer via the AT&T TV Now website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, or other compatible streaming device via the AT&T TV app.

If you can’t watch live, AT&T TV Now — no matter what channel package you choose — comes with included cloud DVR.

‘The 100’ Season 7 Premiere Preview

Tonight’s episode is called “From the Ashes.” The synopsis reads: “Clarke and her friends attempt to rebuild Sanctum as a new threat rises in the woods.”

The description for Season 7 on Netflix (in relevant regions) reads: “As the anomaly reveals its true nature, warring factions and new, unimagined dangers jeopardize Clarke’s race to establish peace once and for all.”

Here’s a sneak peek.

VideoVideo related to 'the 100' season 7 premiere live stream: how to watch episode 1 online 2020-05-20T17:10:59-04:00

Here’s another sneak peek.

The 100 7×01 Sneak Peek "From The Ashes" (HD) Season 7 Episode 1 Sneak Peek

And here’s an extended trailer for Season 7.

The 100 | Season 7 Extended Trailer | The CW

The new opening title sequence has also been shared.

The 100 Season 7 Opening Titles Intro Sequence (HD) Final Season

Many fans have been asking where Bellamy is, since he hasn’t been featured much in a lot of the promo material. It looks like we’ll find out tonight.

If you need to get a little caught up on where we left off, here’s a quick recap of some of the major questions we were left with when the Season 6 finale ended. This will have spoilers for the Season 6 finale.

When Season 6 Episode 13 aired, we were left with a lot of questions. For example, Russell survived — Clarke didn’t kill him. Exactly what happened to Sheidheda (aka the Dark Commander) was also a mystery when the finale ended. Raven had copied his file over from the Flame drive and onto the ship’s computer. It was supposed to be separated from the rest of the ship, but it looked like his code somehow escaped.

The Flame itself appeared to be dead. Gaia looked heartbroken about the Flame when it was taken out of Madi, and unlike the Dark Commander, the Flame did not upload onto the ship’s computer.

Jordan, meanwhile, was acting strange after his blood-induced trip. He was given a mind-drive, possibly Priya’s.

And then, of course, was the strange scene with Octavia at the end. When she and Gabriel entered the code into that spiral anomaly machine (the anomaly stone), it triggered a big anomaly storm. And within that stone emerged not Diyoza, like Octavia had hoped, but Hope. Hope is Diyoza’s daughter.

We don’t know what happened to Diyoza, but we do know that she’s still alive. And somehow a lot of time passed in the time anomaly (even though Octavia didn’t age at all.)

“I couldn’t get out of it,” Hope said to Octavia. “He has my mother. I’m so sorry Octavia.”

That’s when she stabbed Octavia.

“Be brave,” Octavia said. “Tell him it’s done.”

And then Octavia disappeared, somehow taken by the storm.

As for whether or not Octavia is alive or dead, she’s probably still alive. She was stabbed, which certainly lends itself to the idea that she’ll die. But at the same time, she “disappeared” when the anomaly cloud took her. So most fans think she’s alive, somewhere in the anomaly cloud.

