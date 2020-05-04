‘Westworld’ Season 3 Finale Live Stream: How to Watch Online

Westworld is concluding Season 3 on HBO tonight. The Season 3 finale of Westworld airs tonight, May 3, at 9 p.m. Eastern/8 p.m. Central. The episode will air until 10:17 p.m. Eastern.

‘Westworld’ Finale Preview

Tonight’s episode is called “Crisis Theory.” It’s Episode 8 in Season 3. The description simply reads, “Time to face the music.”

HBO’s description for Season 3 reads: “Follow the dawn of artificial consciousness and the evolution of sin in this dark odyssey that begins in a world where every human appetite can be indulged. Aaron Paul, Vincent Cassel, Lena Waithe and Scott Mescudi join Evan Rachel Wood, Jeffrey Wright, Thandie Newton, Ed Harris and more for the upcoming third season, which will explore questions about the nature of our reality, free will and what makes us human.”

So what happened last week in Episode 7? Here’s a quick recap with spoilers from last week.

The episode began with Musashi (a Dolores copy) at a restaurant in Jakarta, when Charlotte-Dolores calls him. She tells him that Dolores just plans for them to die, but she has a different plan which included revealing Musashi’s location to Maeve. Maeve sent Clementine and Hanaryo there to kill Musashi.

We learned that Dolores’ plan for a revolution involved letting Caleb lead it rather than herself. She and Caleb went to Incite’s facility where Caleb and other outliers were reconditioned. Caleb was reconditioned and then released to grab more outliers for reconditioning. In fact, even the app that Caleb was working for was just another facet controlled by Serac to regulate criminality. Caleb and Francis caught a man who told them the truth about what was going on. Francis was given an offer to kill Caleb, but Caleb killed him first in self-defense. And then, Caleb was reconditioned yet again to forget what happened. But somewhere deep inside, he had a disquiet that always told him something was wrong.

The facility where Caleb and Dolores visited also happened to be where the AI that predated Rehoboam, Solomon, is kept. Solomon is still “alive” and well, making his own calculations about the future. But Solomon has issues and is “schizophrenic,” Dolores said. We’re never really told any more about this or how it works.

Dolores asked Solomon to share the plan Jean Mi (Serac’s brother) had created before Serac had him reconditioned too. Solomon said the plan needed updating since so much has changed since then. The plan, whatever it is, will play into Dolores’ plan for a revolution.

Meanwhile, Bernard and Stubbs and William are in a series of scenes together, where Bernard muses about how he’s part of Dolores’ plan.

Maeve arrives at the facility and she and Dolores have a major battle. Dolores’ arm is blown off and she’s stabbed. She sets off an EMP, knocking out both her and Maeve and only leaving Caleb still functioning. Another reason why she needed a human by her side for all of this. Meanwhile, Solomon has the new plan set up and transmits it to Caleb.

So it looks like we may be heading into a Dolores vs Dolores battle, with Maeve also figuring in somehow (her two helpers are still out there.) Caleb is armed with Solomon’s revolution plans. But Bernard, Stubbs, and William are still wild cards in all of this. A lot of pieces are in place for the finale.

After tonight’s episode, we’ll still have a lot of Westworld to watch.

This is now.#Westworld has been renewed for Season 4.

The series has already been renewed for a fourth season. We don’t have many details yet on what to expect and we don’t know when Season 4 will be released, but it’s definitely something to look forward to. For now though, we’ll likely have a lot to talk about after Season 3 ends.

