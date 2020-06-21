How to Watch John Bolton ABC Interview Online Without Cable

ABC News correspondent Martha Raddatz is sitting down with former National Security Advisor on Sunday, June 21 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on ABC for an exclusive first interview ahead of when Bolton’s White House memoir comes out on Tuesday, June 23.

If you don’t have cable, here’s how to watch The Room Where It Happened: ABC News Exclusive Interview with John Bolton on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV or other streaming device:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

ABC (live in select markets) is included in Hulu With Live TV, which comes with 60-plus live TV channels and Hulu’s extensive on-demand library of TV shows and movies. You can watch immediately with a seven-day free trial:

Hulu With Live TV Free Trial

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch the show live on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show, or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu with Live TV comes with both its extensive on-demand library (which includes most shows after they air) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

AT&T TV Now (formerly DirecTV Now) offers six different channel bundles. They range from 45 to 125 live TV channels, and they all include ABC (live in select markets):

Get AT&T TV Now

Once signed up for AT&T TV Now, you can watch the show live on your computer via the AT&T TV Now website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, or other compatible streaming device via the AT&T TV app.

If you can’t watch live, AT&T TV Now — no matter what channel package you choose — comes with included cloud DVR.

YouTube TV comes with 70-plus live TV channels, including ABC (live in select markets):

Get YouTube TV

Once signed up for YouTube TV, you can then watch the show live on your computer via the YouTube website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, or other compatible streaming device via the YouTube app.

If you can’t watch live, YouTube TV comes with included DVR.

The Room Where It Happened: ABC News Exclusive Interview with John Bolton Preview

John Bolton believes Putin thinks he can play President Trump ‘like a fiddle’ | WNTThe former national security adviser speaks to ABC News chief global affairs correspondent Martha Raddatz about Trump’s relationship with Russian President Vladimir Putin. WATCH THE FULL EPISODE OF 'WORLD NEWS TONIGHT': https://bit.ly/2N6JKMP WATCH OTHER FULL EPISODES OF WORLD NEWS TONIGHT: http://abc.go.com/shows/world-news-tonight WATCH WORLD NEWS TONIGHT ON HULU: https://hulu.tv/33iKepm #WorldNewsTonight #JohnBolton #Trump 2020-06-18T01:04:33Z

On Sunday, June 21, ABC News chief global affairs correspondent Martha Raddatz sits down with John Bolton, former National Security Advisor to President Trump who was fired back in September 2019.

At the time, the president wrote on Twitter, “I informed John Bolton last night that his services are no longer needed at the White House. I disagreed strongly with many of his suggestions, as did others in the Administration, and therefore I asked John for his resignation, which was given to me this morning. I thank John very much for his service. I will be naming a new National Security Advisor next week.”

Now Bolton’s White House memoir, “The Room Where it Happened,” is being released on Tuesday, June 23. The book already promises to be full of bombshell revelations about the Trump administration. Ahead of its release, Bolton is sitting down with Raddatz to discuss his time inside the Trump White House.

Fierce backlash over John Bolton’s new tell-all bookFormer acting Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney said Trump “didn’t hire very well,” as the White House and lawmakers launch a firestorm of criticisms at John Bolton’s new memoir. 2020-06-20T01:41:04Z

According to the ABC News press release:

The 592-page memoir and exclusive interview will take readers and viewers inside the decision-making process at the Trump White House. Bolton will provide a first-hand account of crucial moments including private meetings in the Oval Office, the Putin-Trump summit in Helsinki and the president’s historic meetings with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. For the first time publicly, Bolton will also present his account of the July 25, 2019, phone call between President Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and discuss why he didn’t testify during the president’s impeachment trial. Ambassador Bolton was the national security advisor to President Trump from April 2018 to September 2019. He held high-level positions in the administrations of Presidents Ronald Reagan, George H.W. Bush, and George W. Bush. He also served as United States Ambassador to the United Nations from 2005 to 2006.

The interview will also air across ABC News including on Good Morning America, World News Tonight with David Muir, Nightline, This Week with George Stephanopoulos, ABC News Live Prime, ABCNews.com, GoodMorningAmerica.com, ABC News Audio, and ABC NewsOne.

Raddatz has covered national security, foreign policy, and politics for ABC News for decades, reporting from the Pentagon, the State Department, the White House, and conflict zones around the world. She co-moderated the Democratic and Republican primary presidential debates on ABC, as well as a presidential debate between Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump in 2016 and moderated the vice-presidential debate between Joe Biden and Paul Ryan in 2012.

The Room Where It Happened: ABC News Exclusive Interview with John Bolton airs Sunday, June 21 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.

READ NEXT: John Bolton’s Book: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know