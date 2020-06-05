How to Watch ‘Trackers’ Cinemax TV Show Online Without Cable

If you liked Cinemax’s other scripted shows Banshee and Strike Back, set your DVR for Trackers, which premieres Friday, June 5 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on Cinemax.

If you don’t have cable, here’s how to watch Trackers on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV or other streaming device:

‘Trackers’ Preview

This new Cinemax drama is an adaptation of the acclaimed crime novel of the same name by Deon Meyers. The show is set in South Africa and went on location to that country to film the entire series.

According to Cinemax’s description, Trackers “interweaves three story strands into a sophisticated action-packed thriller that covers the length and breadth of the country, explosively colliding in Cape Town in a violent conspiracy involving organized crime, smuggled diamonds, state security, black rhinos, the CIA and an international terrorist plot.”

In the premiere episode, “Lemmer (James Gracie) reluctantly embarks on a shadowy smuggling operation. Meanwhile, Cape Town’s Presidential Bureau of Intelligence launches a high-stakes, covert investigation into a terrorist plot after a police informant blows the whistle on a meeting between local Islamic extremists and Suleiman Daoud (Emmanuel Castis), a senior Al Qaeda operative. As PBI chief Janina Mentz (Sandi Schultz) carefully directs the sting, special agent Quinn (Thapelo Mokoena) is eager to make an arrest – and Milla (Rolanda Marais), a housewife who’s escaped an abusive suburban existence, lands a job as a researcher on the team.”

In episode two, airing Friday, June 12, “As Lemmer (James Gracie), Lourens (Gerald Steyn), and Flea (Trix Vivier) drive on with their new cargo, Lemmer notices a car on their tail that promises to cause trouble. Still under threat of an agency shutdown, Janina (Sandi Schultz) continues to pursue all possible leads – and Milla (Rolanda Marais) proves herself to be a valuable asset, despite distracting threats from abandoned husband Christo (Morne Visser). After armed and dangerous heavy-hitter Inkunzi (Sissanda Henna) fails to intercept Osman’s (Brendon Daniels) blood diamonds – which Flea had stashed in a fake rhino horn – Raj’s (Meren Reddy) surveillance leads the team to a heated meeting between the two men. Later, Lucas Becker (Ed Stoppard), an American, gets violently carjacked in Cape Town.”

And in episode 3, airing Friday, June 19, “As Lucas (Ed Stoppard) chases down his carjackers in pursuit of a bag of stolen cash, he dogs Inkunzi (Sissanda Henna) for answers – and later, Milla’s (Rolanda Marais) research puts her on Lucas’s tail. After conferring with Ehrlichman in Zimbabwe, Lemmer (James Gracie) finds himself a few steps behind Inkunzi in a quest to track down the elusive Flea (Trix Vivier), while the PBI attempts to nab Flea – and her blood diamonds – for themselves. Amid ongoing surveillance of Osman (Brendon Daniels) and Daoud’s (Emmanuel Castis) plans – and under pressure to locate the ominous shipment approaching Cape Town’s shores – Janina (Sandi Schultz) considers Quinn’s (Thapelo Mokoena) proposal to seek help from the CIA.”

The six-episode series airs Fridays at 10 p.m. ET/PT on Cinemax.

