How to Watch ‘Canada’s Drag Race’ Online Without Cable

The Canadian version of RuPaul's Drag Race — titled Canada's Drag Race — has already been airing this summer on a Canadian streaming platform called Crave, but it is making its U.S. linear debut Monday, July 27 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Logo TV.

If you don’t have cable, here’s how to watch Canada’s Drag Race on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV or other streaming device:

‘Canada’s Drag Race’ Preview

EXTENDED TRAILER | Canada's Drag Race (Crave Original)

This first-ever Canadian adaptation of RuPaul’s Drag Race features 12 fierce drag queens showcasing their “charisma, uniqueness, nerve, and talent” as they compete for the title of “Canada’s First Drag Superstar” and a $100,000 prize.

Canada’s Drag Race is hosted by three Canadian celebrities: RuPaul’s Drag Race season 11 runner-up Brooke Lynn Hytes, actor Jeffrey Bowyer-Chapman, and model Stacey McKenzie. RuPaul does not appear in person on the show, but she does pop in with a video message for the contestants in every episode.

The 12 queens competing on the series are Anastarzia Anaquway, Rita Baga, Tynomi Banks, BOA, Scarlett BoBo, Juice Boxx, Jimbo, Kiara, Kyne, Lemon, Priyanka, and Ilona Verley.

FIRST LOOK: Meet Your Judges | Canada's Drag Race (Crave Original)

Guest judges and special guests include Elisha Cuthbert, Jade Hassoune, Deborah Cox, Evan Biddell, Mary Walsh, Tom Green, Stefan Brogren, Amanda Brugel, Crystal, Michelle DuBarry, Michelle Visage, Allie X, Ralph, Hollywood Jade, Colin McAllister, and Justin Ryan.

The premiere episode is titled “Eh-Laganza Eh-Xtravaganza” and it promises that the 12 queens will “sashay into the werkroom” to “size each other up.” Then episode two, which airs immediately after the premiere episode and is titled “Her-Itage Moments” sees the queens “divided into teams to overact their way through Canada’s drag her-story.”

Then in episode three, airing August 3, Traci Melchor, “Canada’s Squirrel Friend,” is on hand to help the queens become morning newscasters in the “Canada Gay-M” mini-challenge, plus the queens have to write their best trash-talking lyrics about the other team.

Canada’s Drag Race premieres Monday, July 27 at 8 p.m. ET/PT with back-to-back episodes on Logo TV; on subsequent Mondays, it airs at 9 p.m. ET/PT.

