How to Stream ‘Raven About Bunk’d’ Crossover Online

Get ready, Disney fans because two of your favorite shows — Raven’s Home and Bunk’d — are coming together for a crossover event called Raven About Bunk’d on Friday, July 24 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on the Disney Channel.

If you don’t have cable, here’s how to stream Raven About Bunk’d online:

‘Raven About Bunk’d’ Preview

RAVEN ABOUT BUNK'D Raven, Chelsea, Booker, Nia, Levi, and Tess set out on a long road trip to Maine's Camp Champion, but a GPS glitch sends them off course to Camp Kikiwaka, a place with an uncertain future even for those who can catch a glimpse of the future. While Raven and Chelsea hunt for Maine lobster, the kids make arts and crafts and develop feats of engineering, and then set out to find the camp's infamous "Snipe" in Moose Rump's Forbidden Forest. The adventure also includes celebrity piglets, hidden tunnels and a musical performance, as the newcomers forge a camaraderie with Lou, Noah, Ava, Destiny, Gwen, Finn and Matteo – and set out to own the summer.

It’s crossover time on the Disney Channel when Raven-Symone stops by Camp Kikiwaka to get down ‘n dirty with the campers. The description of this crossover event promises, “A camp-tastic special that blends two series into one universe and one fun-filled story.”

“We’ve had great success with crossovers through the years, going all the way back to our very first one, That’s So Suite Life of Hannah Montana. We‘re excited to bring this latest special to our fans and we can’t wait for them to see these two amazingly talented and diverse casts come together for an hour of summer Camp Kikiwaka fun,” Kory Lunsford, vice president of current series at Disney Channels, said in a statement.

Raven Symoné and Miranda May Share Initial Reactions to RAVEN ABOUT BUNK'D News + Favorite ScenesCeleb Secrets host Juliet Schroder chats with Raven Symoné and Miranda May about their crossover special "Raven About Bunk'd" airing on Friday, July 24th @ 8PM ET/PT on Disney Channel. FOR MORE CELEB NEWS: Visit our website — http://CelebSecrets.com Follow Us On Twitter — http://Twitter.com/CelebSecrets Like Us! http://Facebook.com/CelebSecrets Official Instagram: http://instagram.com/CelebSecrets Add Us on Snapchat — CelebSecrets4U WE'VE GONE COUNTRY! Visit our website — http://celebsecretscountry.com Follow Us On Twitter– http://Twitter.com/CS_Country Official Instagram: http://instagram.com/celebsecretscountry #RavenAboutBunkd #RavenSymone #MirandaMay 2020-07-23T02:07:57Z

On this crossover, Raven (Raven-Symoné), Chelsea (Anneliese van der Pol), Booker (Issac Ryan Brown), Nia (Navia Robinson), Levi (Jason Maybaum), and Tess (Sky Katz) embark on a road trip to Maine’s Camp Champion, but a GPS glitch sends them off course to Camp Kikiwaka, “a place with an uncertain future even for those who can catch a glimpse of the future,” Disney said in a release. Look for Raven and Chelsea hunting Maine lobster and the kids tackling arts and crafts and developing feats of engineering, then setting out to find the camp’s infamous “snipe” in Moose Rump’s Forbidden Forest. Viewers can look forward to some celerity piglets, hidden tunnels, a musical performance and more as the two shows come together.

Other crossovers that have had a lot of success for the Disney Channel include the aforemtioned Suite Life of Hannah MOntana, plus Good Luck Jessie, Wizards on Deck with Hannah Montana, and Austin & Jessie & Ally All-Star New Year.

Raven About Bunk’d premieres Friday, July 24 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on the Disney Channel.

