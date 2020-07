Watch 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After Season 5 Episode 6 Online

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After Season 5, Episode 6 airs Sunday, July 19 at 8 p.m. ET on TLC. The description for Episode 6, titled ”Ultimatums and Ugly Truths,” reads, “Tension runs high when Angela meets Michael’s friends. Colt is torn between his mom and his girlfriend. Cultures clash when Andrei’s family challenges Elizabeth’s role as head of household. Larissa is given an ultimatum. Kalani’s dad confronts Asuelu.”

Angela & Michael Get Into Another Big Fight & Angela’s Mother Glenda’s Health Worsens

No, YOU shut up! 🗣Don't miss a new #90DayFiance: Happily Ever After Sunday at 8/7c. pic.twitter.com/q3U9bd9wN3 — TLC Network (@TLC) July 16, 2020

Tonight’s episode features another explosive Angela meltdown after Michael introduces her to three of his female associates in Lagos. Michael was hoping his friends could try to help convince Angela to move to Nigeria while they wait for for his visa to go through, but the moment they sat down and Angela realized they were women, she got up and left.

In the clip above, you can see Angela saying “That’s a wrap Mike, there’s not gonna be a marriage,” and although she says it calmly enough, promos from last week’s episode of the show promise a much bigger confrontation after she starts screaming at Michael to shut up in the car.

To add to Angela’s stress about the wedding, Michael’s female friends and the pressure of applying for Michael’s visa, Angela also receives a call from her daughter Skyla while she and Michael are fighting. Skyla tells Angela that Angela’s mother Glenda isn’t doing well, and that she’s “caught in her own reality,” which has Angela concerned that her mother is showing signs of dementia, so tonight’s episode has plenty of ups and downs for the reality couple.

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After airs Sunday nights at 8 p.m. ET on TLC. You can find updates on the Season 5 cast, weekly spoilers, couples predictions and more 90 Day Fiancé coverage here.

