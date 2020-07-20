Watch 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way Season 2 Episode 8 Online

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way Season 2, Episode 8 airs Monday, July 20 at 9 p.m. ET/8 p.m. CT on TLC. The description for Episode 8, titled ”Rude Awakening,” reads, “Brittany feels alone after clashing with Yazan’s parents. Kenny and Armando are finally reunited. Jenny meets Sumit’s lawyer and learns the truth about his divorce. Tim moves to Colombia to win back Melyza. Distraught, Jihoon turns to his mom for help.”

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

Melyza is Introduced to Viewers & Brittany Has a Meltdown

Meet Melyza | 90 Day Fiancé: The Other WayMelyza recalls the first time she met Tim in the United States. Stream Full Episodes of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way: https://www.tlc.com/tv-shows/90-day-fiance-the-other-way/ Subscribe to TLC: http://bit.ly/SubscribeTLC Join Us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/90DayFiance/ https://www.facebook.com/TLC Follow Us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/TLC We're on Instagram! https://instagram.com/TLC 2020-07-20T14:00:12Z

Tonight’s episode will introduce Melyza, Tim’s girlfriend, and her mother to viewers. Tim and Melyza started dating when Melyza was living in the U.S. as an au pair, and although the reality star said they were “very committed” to each other, Tim ended up cheating on her when she was back in Colombia, so her mother isn’t a fan of Tim.

She explains in the clip above: “Last year I decided to go visit him … the initial plan was that I was going to stay with him for six months so we could actually get the experience of living together and then transition into getting married. But when I got to the states to live with him, I kind of felt like something was wrong.” The clip cuts off, but Melyza explains that she found out he slept with another woman and she isn’t sure she can fully trust him again.

Meanwhile, Brittany and Yazan are still on rocky terms following the disastrous meeting with Yazan’s parents, where his father referred to Brittany as a prostitute and her mother started shouting at her for disrespecting Yazan. On a more positive note, Kenny and Armando are finally reunited in Mexico, and Jenny and Sumit continue fighting to be together despite all of the naysayers who don’t support their relationship, so there is plenty to look forward to tonight.

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way airs Monday nights at 9 p.m. ET on TLC. You can find updates on the Season 2 cast, weekly spoilers, couples predictions and more 90 Day Fiancé coverage here.

