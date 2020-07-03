How to Watch Copa Por Mexico 2020 in USA

The Copa por México tournament kicks off Friday, July 3, featuring eight Liga MX teams competing in matches from two separate locations in Mexico: Estadio Akron in Guadalajara and Estadio Olímpico Universitario in Mexico City.

In the United States, every match of the tournament will be televised on either Univision, UniMas or TUDN. If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of all the Copa por México matches via FuboTV, which is the only live-TV streaming services that includes all three of those channels.

Univision (live in select markets), UniMas (select markets) and TUDN are available in either the 33-channel Latino package or the main 108-channel package, both of which come with a free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch a live stream of the Copa por México matches on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which will allow you to watch matches on-demand within three days of their conclusion, even if you don’t record them.

Copa por México 2020 Preview

The tournament will feature eight teams split into two groups, all of whom are trying to get as much playing time as possible before the Liga MX season starts. They will play 15 total matches, with top teams advancing to a single-elimination semifinal.

Chivas, Mazatlán, Atlas and Tigres are the four teams making up Group A, while América, Cruz Azul, Pumas and Toluca fill out Group B. Group A will be playing from Estadio Akron in Guadalajara, and Group B will be coming at you from Estadio Olímpico Universitario.

Cruz Azul is at the center of a controversy of sorts. They had eight people within their organization test positive for COVID-19. As a result, the team reportedly had eight (unnamed) players quarantined, with their respective statuses unknown for the tournament. Cruz coach Robert Siboldi has also been self-isolating, but according to Jaime Ordiales, the club’s sporting director, the team has no plans to pull out of the competition.

“From the moment we accept we are in the tournament, is not ideal in the sense of what is happening because it is a thing outside of us, no matter how many protocols you carry, but we have a commitment and we want to carry it out,” Ordiales said this week. There will be no fans in attendance, but it remains to be seen how things play out with the tournament occurring mid-pandemic.

There will be two matches per day until the semifinals begin on July 15, with the final match taking place on July 19. Mazatlán and Tigres will kick things off in the first game of the tourney, with América taking on Toluca in Friday’s second contest. Pumas and Cruz Azul will be first up on July 4, while Guadalajara and Atlas will square off in the final match of the day.

One key player to watch could be América’s new acquisition, left back Adrian Goransch, who will make his debut with the team Friday. The 21-year-old is a dynamic young player, and he may be one of the better ball-handlers in the tournament.

There will also be several historic rivalries to behold: Chivas and Atlas on July 4, América and Pumas UNAM on July 7 and América and Cruz Azul in the Clásico Joven on July 12.