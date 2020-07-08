How to Watch the MAFS Matchmaking & Kickoff Special Online

The Married at First Sight Matchmaking Special airs Wednesday, July 8 at 8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. CT on Lifetime, followed by the Season 11 Kickoff Special at 9 p.m. ET/8 p.m. CT. The Matchmaking event features the show’s experts as they match the five couples featured on Season 11, while the Kickoff special will follow a group of panelists as they discuss all things MAFS and interview former, fan-favorite couples.

If you don’t have cable, here’s how to watch Married at First Sight on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV or other streaming device:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

Lifetime is included in Philo’s main 59-channel bundle, which is the cheapest among all streaming services if you plan on keeping it long-term. It also comes with a free seven-day trial, and no credit card is required to sign up:

Philo Free Trial

Once signed up for Philo, you can then watch the show live on your computer via the Philo website, or on your phone (iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV or or other supported device via the Philo app.

If you can’t watch live, Philo allows you to DVR programs and watch them up to 30 days later. And even if you forget to DVR something, Philo also comes with a 72-hour rewind feature, which lets you to watch shows on-demand if they have aired in the last three days.

Lifetime is one of 95-plus live TV channels included in the main FuboTV bundle, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch the show live on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch most new shows on-demand within three days (and sometimes longer) of their conclusion, even if you don’t record them.

Lifetime is included in Hulu With Live TV, which comes with 60-plus live TV channels and Hulu’s extensive on-demand library of TV shows and movies. You can watch immediately with a seven-day free trial:

Hulu With Live TV Free Trial

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch the show live on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show, or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu with Live TV comes with both its extensive on-demand library (which includes most shows after they air) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

Lifetime is included in either the “Sling Blue (47 total channels) or “Sling Orange” (32 channels) bundle. They each cost $20 for the first month, and $30 per month after that:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch the show live on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, or other streaming device via the Sling TV app.

If you can’t watch live, Sling TV comes included with 10 hours of cloud DVR.

Season 11 Features Five New Couples & Airs Next Wednesday, July 15 at 8 p.m. ET on Lifetime

Married at First Sight | July 15th at 8/7c | LifetimeWatch all new episodes of Married at First Sight, Wednesdays at 8/7c, and stay up to date on all of your favorite Lifetime shows at https://mylifetime.com/schedule. Lifetime’s highest-rated franchise returns for a super-sized serving of high stakes, love and drama. 5 new couples and 2 hours to keep the real-life romance, emotional stakes and roller coaster action red hot across the extended time. With the help of our renowned experts, we will welcome ten brave souls from New Orleans, yearning for lasting love, commitment and marriage to our provocative social experiment: meeting their new spouse at the altar to get married at first sight. Married at First Sight season 11 premieres Wednesday July 15th at 8/7c. #MarriedAtFirstSight Subscribe for more from Married at First Sight and other great Lifetime shows: https://mylt.tv/subscribe Find out more about the show and watch full episodes on our site: https://mylt.tv/MAFS Check out exclusive Lifetime content: Website – https://mylt.tv/myLifetime Facebook – https://mylt.tv/facebook Twitter – https://mylt.tv/twitter Lifetime® is a premier female-focused entertainment destination dedicated to providing viewers with a diverse selection of critically acclaimed and award-winning original movies, scripted dramas, and unscripted programming. A favorite and trusted network for women, we are continually building on our heritage by attracting top Hollywood talent and producing shows that are modern, sexy, exciting, daring, and provocative. Visit us at myLifetime.com for more info. 2020-07-01T13:00:17Z

Season 11 of Married at First Sight premieres next week Wednesday, July 15 at 8 p.m. ET on Lifetime. The five couples featured on the new season include Amelia and Bennett, Amani and Woody, Olivia and Brett, Christina and Henry, and Karen and Miles. You can read more about each of the couples by clicking here.

The official press release for the big Kickoff event reads, “On July 8th—the week prior to the season premiere—meet the couples with the Married at First Sight Matchmaking Special at 8pm ET/PT, featuring the show’s trio of experts, Dr. Viviana Coles, Dr. Pepper Schwartz, and Pastor Cal Roberson, as they share their matchmaking process and pair the five couples.”

The statement continues, “Then at 9pm ET/PT, join Entertainment Tonight’s Kevin Frazier for the Kickoff Special, as he and a group of panelists (Emily Longeretta – Senior Entertainment Editor, Us Weekly; Tierney Bricker – Features Editor/Special Correspondent – E! News; Max Fata – The Celeb Talk Guy & Angelique Jackson – Events and Lifestyle Producer/Red Carpet reporter – Variety) to discuss all things MAFS, interview fan favorite couples and begin the countdown to season 11.”

The Married at First Sight Matchmaking Special airs Wednesday, July 8 at 8 p.m. ET, followed by the Kickoff Special at 9 p.m. In the meantime, you can keep up with all the latest in TV coverage and entertainment news here.

READ NEXT: Married at First Sight: Couples’ Cam Couples & Cast Spoilers

