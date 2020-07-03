Trump at Mount Rushmore Live Stream: Watch the Fireworks Event Online

President Donald Trump is attending and speaking at a big pre-Fourth of July fireworks show at Mount Rushmore tonight. The event runs from 4-10 p.m. MST (5-11 p.m. Central/6 p.m.-12 a.m. Eastern), with the fireworks happening at approximately 9:30-9:45 p.m. MST tonight. If you’re interested in watching a live stream of the event, we have multiple videos below where you can watch Trump and the fireworks online.

If you want to make sure that you don’t miss anything, including Trump’s speech, then you’ll likely want to start tuning in around 6 p.m. Eastern/5 p.m. Central/4 p.m. Mountain/3 p.m. Pacific. That way, even if the part you want to watch starts later, you won’t miss anything. The event goes on until 12 a.m. Eastern (10 p.m. MST.)

The first live stream you can watch below is the official live stream from Mount Rushmore’s website. That video autoplays when embedded, but PBS News Hour is showing the same stream below.

WATCH LIVE: Trump holds July 4 celebration at Mt. Rushmore

Next is a live stream from Fox 10 Phoenix that starts a little later.

Bloomberg News also has a live stream below that is already live.

LIVE: Trump Hosts Mask-Optional 2020 Mount Rushmore Independence Day Fireworks in South Dakota

Donald Trump heads to Mount Rushmore Friday for an early Independence Day celebration with thousands of guests who won't be required to wear masks or socially distance, as the president continues an aggressive public schedule despite a spike in U.S. coronavirus cases. Friday's show will feature a military flyover and the first fireworks in more than a decade at the mountain carved with the visages of four American presidents. Trump intervened at the request of South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem to restart an annual tradition that had been halted over environmental and wildfire concerns. “We’ve going to have a tremendous evening,” Trump said Thursday at the White House. “It’s going to be a fireworks display like few people have seen.” The mass gathering — which is expected to include about 7,500 ticketed guests — comes as members of Trump’s coronavirus task force are pleading with Americans to wear masks and practice social distancing. New cases have surged in southern and western states, and U.S. daily infections reached new highs, topping 50,000 for the second consecutive day on Thursday. The president, who spent Friday morning golfing at Trump National Golf Club in Washington’s Virginia suburbs, has maintained his push for states to reopen as quickly as possible. He attributes the rise in cases to expanded testing even though the percentage of positive tests is also increasing. Trump, who faces re-election in November and has seen his poll numbers decline through the pandemic, has said that the economic costs of a prolonged shutdown could outweigh the health benefits and has sought to demonstrate his determination to resume public activities. Last month, he held a campaign rally in Oklahoma and an event with young conservatives in Arizona where attendees were packed closely together and few wore masks. Trump plans to speak in advance of fireworks at another Independence Day event, to be held Saturday in Washington, where city officials urged residents to stay home to prevent the spread of the virus. “We told those folks that have concerns that they can stay home, but those who want to come and join us, we’ll be giving out free face masks, if they choose to wear one,” Noem said Monday. “But we will not be social distancing.” White House aide Kellyanne Conway defended the event, saying that the state’s infection rate is relatively low, its hospital capacity was high and the Rushmore site was “open air.” As of Thursday, the state had fewer than 100 coronavirus-related deaths during the pandemic, and fewer than 1,000 known active cases. “You’re outside, it’s very big and airy,” Conway told reporters at the White House on Wednesday. She encouraged attendees to wear face coverings at the event. She said that precaution wasn’t necessary for the president, who is tested daily for the coronavirus and thus unlikely to spread the disease. “It’s important for people who can’t be practicing social distancing to be wearing masks,” she said. In addition to debate over the example Trump is setting with the latest mass gathering, the event is expected to draw protests from environmentalists who say the fireworks display risks the spread of chemicals and a possible forest fire, as well as from Native American groups who say the 79-year-old monument is on land illegally seized from the Sioux. “Trump coming here is a safety concern not just for my people inside and outside the reservation, but for people in the Great Plains,” Oglala Sioux President Julian Bear Runner said in an interview with the Guardian. “We have such limited resources in Black Hills, and we’re already seeing infections rising.” Some activists have called for removing the Rushmore monument, noting that George Washington and Thomas Jefferson were slave owners and the execution of dozens of Native American combatants in the Dakota War during Lincoln’s presidency. Trump said this week that he would block any such effort. “Somebody said they want to see that come down, that’s never coming down,” the president said Wednesday in an interview with Sinclair television. The president has spent recent weeks denouncing efforts to remove statues of controversial figures in the aftermath of the killing of George Floyd, an unarmed Black man, while in Minneapolis police custody. Trump’s visit comes even as some portions of the memorial park remain closed because of the pandemic, including its visitor center and a half-mile trail that takes sightseers closer to the monument. Trump's visit comes even as some portions of the memorial park remain closed because of the pandemic, including its visitor center and a half-mile trail that takes sightseers closer to the monument.

Some Activists Are Protesting the Event Today

A number of Native American activists are protesting the event. You can watch those protests live in the video below. Nick Tilsen, a member of the Oglala Lakota tribe and the president of NDN Collective, told The Hill: “Mount Rushmore is a symbol of white supremacy, of structural racism that’s still alive and well in society today. It’s an injustice to actively steal Indigenous people’s land then carve the white faces of the conquerors who committed genocide.”

[LIVE] Indigenous Activists Assert Right to Unceded Land At Anti-Trump Protest

In the 1920s, South Dakota historian Doane Robinson hired sculptor Gutzon Borglum to construct a national monument to promote tourism in the state. Gutzon was a member of the Ku Klux Klan, and had recently helped construct a memorial to Confederate leaders in the state of Georgia. Some of the funding for the Mount Rushmore project came from the KKK. The mountain that was chosen for the site of the monument is known as "The Six Grandfathers" (Thuŋkášila Šákpe) by Lakota peoples, named after the Earth, the Sky, and the four directions. The nine tribes of the Great Sioux Nation never agreed to or signed away their rights to this land; the Fort Laramie treaty in 1868, which the tribes did sign, guaranteed them "undisturbed use and occupation" of the land on which the Six Grandfathers, or Mount Rushmore, is on. Today, coinciding with a Trump/Pence rally in Keystone, SD, Indigenous activists plan to assert their right to unceded treaty lands.

Attendance Was Limited to a Lottery of 7,500

Actual attendance to this event was limited to a lottery that closed on Monday night, June 8. So only 7,500 people will be there with tickets. Mount Rushmore is closed to the general public today because of the event and reopens tomorrow at 5 a.m. Mountain time.

Masks also aren’t required, although they will be available for anyone who wants them. The website reads:

Please take personal responsibility seriously when attending this event. We encourage everyone to follow CDC guidelines, especially those in the vulnerable category. We are looking forward to a safe and successful event.

Social distancing also will not be required, WTVM reported. Tickets weren’t reduced because of the pandemic. People without tickets can still gather outside the monument grounds and watch, South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem told WTVM.

Noem said the focus was on personal responsibility, so masks and distancing won’t be required, Business Insider reported.

This is the first time we’ve seen a fireworks show at Mount Rushmore since 2009. Back then, it was stopped because an infestation by the pine beetle caused a fire hazard. The National Park Service said that an environmental assessment showed there was no significant impact.

Trump is planning another event for July 4 in Washington, D.C. called Salute to America, U.S. News & World Report reported. This will include a mile-long firing of 10,000 fireworks and more.

Salute to America will include fireworks, Blue Angels and Thunderbirds flyovers, and more. Trump and Melania Trump will host the event from the South Lawn of the White House and Ellipse. The National Mall and other areas will be open to the public for viewing.

