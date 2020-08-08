Lakers vs Pacers Live Stream: How to Watch Online Free

The top-seeded Los Angeles Lakers (51-17) will take on the Indiana Pacers (42-27) in a key matchup for Nate McMillan’s squad.

The game is scheduled to start at 6 p.m. ET and will be televised on TNT.

Lakers vs Pacers Preview

The Pacers are coming off a disappointing loss to the Suns on Thursday. Malcolm Brogdon led the way for Indiana with 25 points, but it wasn’t enough. The Pacers had a scoreless stretch of over five minutes in the first half, and they couldn’t overcome the hole they dug for themselves in the second.

“I thought that our focus was more on the offensive end of the floor,” McMillan said after the loss. “Defensively we didn’t do a good job of containing … and we just got pounded on the boards.”

Indiana is averaging 109.6 points a game, and they have a well-rounded attack, with seven players averaging in double figures. Forward T.J. Warren leads the team in scoring, netting 19.6 points a game.

After securing the top seed in the West for the first time in a decade, the Lakers seemed to have switched to cruise control. LeBron James sat out for L.A.’s 113-97 loss to James Harden and the Rockets Thursday, and he’ll be doubtful against the Pacers, as well. Alex Caruso is also likely to miss this game, which doesn’t bode well for the Lakers, who have looked lackluster as of late.

Los Angeles coach Frank Vogel should have his other superstar, Anthony Davis, but wants his team to focus on the little things, while also being more opportunistic.

“We’ve just got to continue to work for better shot quality. We’re continuing to miss open looks, which is leading to some frustration and maybe a shorter fuse in terms of the patience necessary to work for great shots. It’s just a matter of time before the shots will start going in, but the biggest focus for us is to play with pace, because we’re fouling too much, and then continue to work for shot quality,” Vogel said after the loss to the Rockets.

The Lakers are putting up 113.2 points a game, with Davis leading the team in scoring (26.4 points a game) and rebounds (9.4). It will be interesting to see how the Lakers respond to Thursday’s loss if James is still out of the lineup. Playing without your field general on the court is a huge disadvantage, and if LeBron is out again, look for Kyle Kuzma to step up in a big way.

Kuzma led the team in scoring in the loss against Houston, netting 21 points on 8-of-16 shooting. He also had five rebounds, three assists, two blocks and two steals.