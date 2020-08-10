Manchester United vs Copenhagen USA TV Channel: How to Watch

Copenhagen will take on Manchester United in the the UEFA Europa League quarterfinals on Monday.

In the United States, the match (3 p.m. ET start time) will be on CBS All-Access (online only, English) and TUDN (TV, Spanish).

Here all the different options for watching a live stream of the match online:

Manchester United vs Copenhagen Europa League Preview

This game will be played as a one-off tie, with the winner advancing directly to the semifinals. There’s one extremely important detail Man United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is refusing to discuss heading into the contest: who is getting the start at keeper.

Sergio Romero got the nod for the heft of United’s games this season, but Solskjaer said this week that he planned on potentially saving Romero until the last rounds of the tournament. That means backup goalie David de Gea could get the call when this one starts. Either way, Solskjaer remains mum.

“This season has shown how important Sergio has been for us and for me David is always, always performing,” Solskjaer said this week, adding: “We will see what we do for the rest of the season and going forward. It’s difficult, but it’s a nice problem to have.”

While keeper questions may be swirling around Manchester United, F.C. Copenhagen manager Ståle Solbakken has his squad focused on the primary role his team can play in this match and tournament: that of underdog and spoilers.

“It’s just one match over 90 minutes, so anything can happen. Of course they are very big favorites and we need to be aware of the many strengths they have in their game,” Solbakken said. “They have a lot of quick players, they play fast and they’ve been good on the counter… they also combine very fast around the field. So there is a lot you can get nervous about, but we have to stick to our own plan and see how far it can take us.”

One advantage United won’t have: the fan element — and Solbakken thinks the lack of crowd noise can only help his team. “It is a great advantage for us that (the tie) is decided over one match on neutral ground and without spectators, than if we had to meet them both home and away.”

But Solskjaer and company aren’t overlooking Copenhagen. “Ståle’s teams are always well organised and difficult to play against. Very talented young players with experience. It’s going to be a difficult one,” Solskjaer said.

Here’s a look at the potential starting lineups for both teams:

Man. United: de Gea / Romero, Diogo Dalot, Harry Maguire, Eric Bailly, Brandon Williams, Scott McTominay, Fred, Paul Pogba, Bruno Fernandes, Anthony Martial, Marcus Rashford.

Out: Phil Jones (knee)

Copenhagen: Karl-Johan Johansson, Guillermo Varela, Victor Nelsson, Andreas Bjelland, Nicolai Boilesen, Jens Stage, Zeca, Pep Biel, Jonas Wind, Rasmus Falk, Mikkel Kaufmann.

Out: Michael Santos (suspended), Ragnar Sigurdsson (unspecified), Viktor Fischer (groin), Nicolaj Thomsen (unspecified)