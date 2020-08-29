How to Watch MTV VMAs 2020 Online Without Cable

Even with the COVID-19 pandemic shutting down a lot of television production, the show must go on for the 2020 MTV Video Music Awards, airing Sunday, August 30 at 6:30 p.m. ET/PT on MTV.

If you don’t have cable, here’s how to watch the 2020 MTV VMAs on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV or other streaming device:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

MTV is included in Philo’s main 61-channel bundle, which is by far the cheapest among all streaming services if you plan on keeping it long-term. It comes with a free seven-day trial:

Philo Free Trial

Once signed up for Philo, you can then watch the 2020 MTV VMAs live on your computer via the Philo website, or on your phone (iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV or other supported device via the Philo app.

If you can’t watch live, Philo allows you to DVR programs and watch them up to 30 days later. And even if you forget to DVR something, Philo also comes with a 72-hour rewind feature, which lets you to watch most shows on-demand if they have aired in the last three days.

MTV is one of 100-plus live TV channels included in the main FuboTV bundle, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch the 2020 MTV VMAs live on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch most shows on-demand within three days (and sometimes longer) of their conclusion, even if you don’t record them.

MTV is included in either the Sling Orange plus Comedy Extra bundle (41 channels) or the Sling Blue plus Comedy Extra bundle (54 channels). If you bypass the three-day free trial, you can get either bundle for $25, and get Showtime, Starz and Epix included for free:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch the 2020 MTV VMAs live on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, or other streaming device via the Sling TV app.

If you can’t watch live, Sling TV comes included with 10 hours of cloud DVR.

2020 MTV VMAs Preview

11 Totally Unexpected VMA Arrivals | MTVWith the 2020 VMAs days away, we’re preparing our minds, bodies, and souls by revisiting iconic moments from years past. Here are 11 arrivals that we haven’t stopped thinking about since they happened before our very eyes, including T-Pain on an elephant, Pharrell and a crew of bikers, and many more. #VMAs #MTV Subscribe to MTV: http://goo.gl/NThuhC More from MTV: Official MTV Website: http://www.mtv.com/ Like MTV: https://www.facebook.com/MTV Follow MTV: https://twitter.com/MTV MTV Instagram: http://instagram.com/mtv #MTV is your destination for the hit series WNO, VMA, Jersey Shore, The Challenge, MTV Floribama Shore, Teen Mom and much more! 2020-08-25T20:00:07Z

The 2020 MTV Video Music Awards, hosted by Keke Palmer, are returning to the Barclays Center in Manhattan to “salute NYC’s resilience and feature additional performances from iconic city landmarks,” the network said in a press release.

The vent will aims to “bring together music fans worldwide and pay homage to the strength, spirit and incredible resilience of NYC and its beloved residents” by featuring epic performances from landmarks in all five NYC boroughs.

“We’re elated to bring the 2020 “VMAs” back to NYC, the cultural mecca of the world where music and entertainment are woven into the DNA,” said Bruce Gillmer, President of Music, Music Talent, Programming & Events for ViacomCBS Media Networks.

“The 2020 MTV VMAs will be the first Barclays Center event since the COVID-19 pandemic reached New York,” said Oliver Weisberg, CEO of Barclays Center and the Brooklyn Nets. “We’re very excited to once again host this legendary night of music, and are especially proud of the impact it will have on our Brooklyn community through the creation of local jobs. We deeply appreciate the support and advice of state and local government officials, as well as our internal management and team of medical experts, all of whom have been working hard to ensure the health and safety of everyone involved, and we will continue to closely follow their guidance throughout every step of the planning process with our partners at ViacomCBS.”

BTS Nervous For VMAs Performance Debut With “Dynamite” (Extended Interview) | MTVOne of the world’s biggest Pop acts BTS talk nerves about upcoming VMAS performance, the importance of spreading love to their fans AND serenade you with Harry Styles! What?! Dreams do come true!! #MTV #BTS Subscribe to MTV: http://goo.gl/NThuhC More from MTV: Official MTV Website: http://www.mtv.com/ Like MTV: https://www.facebook.com/MTV Follow MTV: https://twitter.com/MTV MTV Instagram: http://instagram.com/mtv #MTV is your destination for the hit series WNO, VMA, Jersey Shore, The Challenge, MTV Floribama Shore, Teen Mom and much more! 2020-08-26T14:00:08Z

Show producers and the Barclays Center management have been working closely with state and local officials to implement health and safety guidelines for everyone involved, including extensive social distancing, capacity limitations, and virtualization of components where possible. The Barclays Center and ViacomCBS are unequivocally committed to ensuring that the show does not compromise the health and safety of anyone involved in the event.

Performers for the pre-show include Chloe x Halle, Jack Harlow, Lewis Capaldi, Tate McRae and Machine Gun Kelly featuring Travis Barker and blackbear. This 90-minute event is hosted by Nessa and Jamila Mustafa and will feature 0″jaw-dropping performances, celebrity interviews and coast-to-coast coverage from celebrity correspondents, Kevan Kenney and Travis Mills.”

This year’s show will honor “Everyday Heroes: Frontline Medical Workers,” brought to you by EXTRA Gum, celebrating the best performances by first responders – doctors, nurses, and other frontline medical workers – who kept everyone going with their impromptu and off-the-cuff performances.

Performers in the show itself include Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande performing together, plus Miley Cyrus, BTS, Doja Cat, J Balvin, The Weeknd, Roddy Ricch, Maluma, and CNCO.

The 2020 MTV Video Music Awards air live Sunday, August 30 beginning at 6:30 p.m. ET/PT on MTV.

READ NEXT: WATCH: John Travolta Mistakes Drag Queen for Taylor Swift at VMAs