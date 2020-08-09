How to Watch Bravo ‘Race in America’ Special Online Without Cable

There is a new star-studded special coming to Bravo this weekend called Race in America: A Movement Not a Moment, premiering Sunday, August 9 at 10 p.m. ET/PT.

If you don’t have cable, here’s how to watch Race in America: A Movement Not a Moment on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV or other streaming device:

‘Race in America: A Movement Not a Moment’ Preview

This intimate roundtable discussion features 10 Bravo celebrities sharing their perspectives on race relations today and how we can move forward with a feeling of hope and optimism.

“In this climate, it’s important that we continue to have the uncomfortable conversations, honest discussions, and thoughtful debates that push us to the next level of understanding,” said host Nina Parker of E! in a press release. “I’m so thrilled to have been a part of this special event that showcases so many different stories of truth.”

“[EP Leslie D. Farrell] and I are pleased to reunite with our Bravo family to curate a conversation so critical to the state of race in America today,” said executive producer Dorothy Toran. “Our sincere hope is that this special offers a unique opportunity to promote greater understanding, motivate learning, and support communities of color. We are especially grateful to all of the talent who lent their voices to such an important dialogue.”

Amplify Our Voices: An Open Dialogue with Porsha, Gizelle, Kandi and E!'s Justin Sylvester

Guided by Parker, the Bravolebrities offer their thoughts and personal stories on the Black Lives Matter movement, racial inequality in America, the value of allies, Karens and their privilege, the role voting plays in changing the system, and many other topics. The three doctors on the panel also provide their unique perspectives on race in the medical world. With silence no longer being an option, this pivotal conversation aims to bring about understanding and motivate action in a time of such great upheaval and uncertainty. The panelists include:

Garcelle Beauvais from The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

Kandi Burruss and Todd Tucker from The Real Housewives of Atlanta

Gizelle Bryant from The Real Housewives of Potomac

Dr. Britten Cole from Married to Medicine LA

Gregory Gourdet from Top Chef

Toya Bush-Harris and Dr. Eugene Harris from Married to Medicine Atlanta

Leah McSweeney from The Real Housewives of New York

Dr. Simone Whitmore from Married to Medicine Atlanta

Porsha Williams from The Real Housewives of Atlanta

Braunwyn Windham-Burke from The Real Housewives of Orange County

Race in America: A Movement Not a Moment premieres Sunday, August 9 at midnight ET/PT on Bravo.

