Steelers vs Giants Live Stream: How to Watch Online Free

The Joe Judge Era begins Monday night for the New York Giants when they host Ben Roethlisberger and the Pittsburgh Steelers at MetLife Stadium.

The game starts at 7:15 p.m. ET and will be televised on ESPN. But if you don’t have cable, here’s how to watch a live stream of the Steelers vs Giants online for free:

Steelers vs Giants Preview

After missing three games last season due to a high ankle sprain, Giants star running back Saquon Barkley is healthy this year, and he has some lofty goals entering his third season. “I don’t want to be just a special interior running back,” Barkley said this week. “I don’t want to be just a special outside the box running back, catch the ball here and there. I truly believe that with my God-given ability and the work that I put in that I can be special in all phases. All phases, not just one dimensional. That’s something that I’ve been working on.”

Barkley has 2,310 yards rushing, 1,159 yards receiving and 23 total touchdowns in his first two seasons, so he’s well on his way. He also spoke to the media about how well he has been meshing with new head coach Joe Judge, and he thinks his team is well on its way to improving upon its 4-12 mark last year.

“Coach Judge and everyone, it’s been probably I would feel like the hardest offseason that we’ve had between putting the work in and putting the grind in. I think that’s going to translate to the football field,” Barkley said, adding: “I think we all understand how big this first week is for us to set a statement on what we want to be throughout the season.”

Barkley and company face a tall task against a Steelers defense that was fifth in total defense in 2019. Pittsburg allowed just over 109 yards rushing per game last year, and they also tallied 54 sacks, so Giants quarterback Daniel Jones will likely be seeing pressure all game. In his rookie season in 2019, Jones completed over 61 percent of his passes for 3,027 yards, 24 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. He was also sacked 38 times, and how well his o-line protects him against the Steelers will be one of the primary things to watch in this game.

Another thing to monitor? The return of veteran quarterback Ben Roethlisberger. The Steelers’ signal caller missed the bulk of last season with an elbow injury, and he’s slated to return against the Giants. But he has also missed a bit of practice time recently, so a slow start wouldn’t be all that surprising.

Pittsburgh will likely lean heavily on running back James Conner, who also saw his season shortened by injury in 2019. Conner missed six games last year, but he spent the offseason recovering, and he seems ready for an bounce-back year. He’ll be going up against a Giants defense that allowed 377.3 yards a game last year, so he should have his opportunities — and what he does with them will be a huge factor in this game.

