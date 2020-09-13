How to Watch Dancing With the Stars 2020 Without Cable

The Mirrorball Trophy is back and with it comes a few major changes for Dancing With the Stars season 29, premiering Monday, September 14 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.

Dancing With the Stars Season 29 Preview

Dancing with the Stars 2020 Cast RevealCheck out the stars on this season on ABC's Dancing with the Stars! #DWTS 2020-09-02T12:56:21Z

Dancing With the Stars is back, putting COVID-19 protocols in place and strapping on its tap shoes. Season 29 is making some major change, with Tyra Banks taking over as host after ABC fired Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews. Also, due to the global pandemic, judge Len Goodman cannot travel to the U.S. to take part this year, so longtime DWTS pro Derek Hough is taking his spot at the judges’ table.

The 15 celebrities competing this year, along with their dance styles and songs they’re performing in the two-hour premiere, are:

Monica Aldama, head coach on Cheer, dancing Foxtrot to “My Wish” by Rascal Flatts.

Carole Baskin of Tiger King dancing Paso Doble to “Eye of the Tiger” by Survivor.

Kaitlyn Bristowe, former Bachelorette, dancing Cha Cha to “Stupid Love” by Lady Gaga.

Vernon Davis, former NFL tight end, dancing Foxtrot to “All of Me” by John Legend.

Anne Heche, TV and film actress, dancing Cha Cha to “Don’t Start Now” by Dua Lipa.

Skai Jackson, Disney Channel star, dancing Tango to “Super Bass” by Nicki Minaj.

Justina Machado, One Day at a Time star, dancing Cha Cha to “Respect” by Aretha Franklin.

AJ McLean, Backstreet Boys singer, dancing Jive to “Blinding Lights” by The Weeknd.

Jeannie Mai, host of The Real, dancing Salsa to “Tell It to My Heart” by Taylor Dayne.

Jesse Metcalfe, TV and film actor, dancing Quickstep to “Part Time Lover” by Stevie Wonder.

Nelly, award-winning rapper, dancing Salsa to “Ride Wit Me” by Nelly.

Nev Schulman, Catfish host, dancing Foxtrot to “The Way You Look Tonight” by Frank Sinatra.

Charles Oakley, former NBA star, dancing Salsa to “In Da Club” by 50 Cent.

Chrishell Stause, actress and reality TV star, dancing Tango to “Raise Your Glass” by P!nk.

Johnny Weir, Olympic figure skater and commentator, dancing Cha Cha to “Buttons” by The Pussycat Dolls.

The pro pairings will be revealed live during the premiere. The pros this year include:

Brandon Armstrong

Alan Bersten

Sharna Burgess

Cheryl Burke

Artem Chigvintsev

Val Chmerkovskiy

Sasha Farber

Jenna Johnson

Daniella Karagach

Keo Motsepe

Peta Murgatroyd

Pasha Pashkov

Gleb Savchenko

Emma Slater

Britt Stewart

Dancing With the Stars Season 29 premieres Monday, September 14 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.

