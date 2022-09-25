49ers vs Broncos Live Stream: How to Watch Online

The San Francisco 49ers and Denver Broncos clash in “Sunday Night Football” in the Mile High City on Sunday, September 25.

The game (8:20 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on NBC, but if you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream on FuboTV or DirecTV Stream, which both include NBC in the most markets and come with a free trial.

Those are the two best live stream options if you’re cutting cable, but there are also some other alternatives, so here’s a full guide on the different ways to watch the 49ers vs Broncos streaming live online:

49ers vs Broncos Preview

Both the San Francisco 49ers (1-1) and the Denver Broncos (1-1) look to stay above .500 in a big NFC-AFC clash on Sunday night.

Jimmy Garoppolo makes his first start of the season for the 49ers after filling in for the injured Trey Lance mid game last week. Lance broke his ankle, and he will miss the rest of the season.

Garoppolo stayed with the 49ers amid trade rumors, but he showed his value in relief of Lance. Garoppolo threw for 154 yards and a touchdown, and he completed 61.9% of his passes.

The former Eastern Illinois star won consistently with 49ers overs the past three seasons with two NFC Championship Game appearances and a Super Bowl appearance. The 49ers look to stay on the winning track with Garoppolo now that Lance is sidelined.

Garoppolo will have some extra help on Sunday with tight end George Kittle returning. He missed the first two games of the season.

“Kittle has been one of our better players here over the years. When he is out there, he is a huge deal for us and we have to give him back into football shape, just because he hasn’t played in a little bit, but he helps us in every facet we do,” 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan said via 49ers Webzone.

Without Kittle, San Francisco struggled in the opener against Chicago in a 19-10 loss. The 49ers bounced back against the Seattle Seahawks in Week 2 with a 27-7 win.

Denver likewise bounced back from a disappointing Week 1 loss at Seattle, 17-16. The Broncos beat the Houston Texas 16-9 in Week 2.

Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson has looked solid at times in his first two games with 559 yards passing and two touchdowns versus an interception. Wilson looks to stay unbeaten at home with the Broncos after winning his home debut in Week 2.

The Broncos made a key off-field adjustment before the game by hiring an assistant to help new head coach Nathaniel Hackett with game management per sources via ESPN’s Jeff Legwold. That’s former NFL assistant Jerry Rosberg taking on that role.

Game management changes doesn’t imply Wilson will run the ball more. Hackett is fine with where that’s at.

“In essence, that means that he’s going through the progression and distributing the ball the right way to all the different people,” Hackett told the media via Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio. “Everybody is choreographed and on time together. I think that when you see that, that’s a good sign because when he has to run, you know he’s going to break out and do certain things. Whether it’s a scramble drill or gaining yards with his feet. But right now, he’s been able to distribute the ball throughout the progression.”