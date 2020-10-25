49ers vs Patriots Live Stream: How to Watch Online Free

It’ll be a homecoming of sorts for quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo when the San Francisco 49ers (3-3) head to Gillette Stadium to face Cam Newton and the New England Patriots (2-3).

The game starts at 4:25 p.m. ET and will be televised on CBS in select markets.

49ers vs Patriots Preview

The 49ers are coming off a much-needed win against the Los Angeles Rams. Garoppolo bounced back after being benched the week prior, looking like a completely different quarterback against the Rams. Jimmy G went 23-38 for 268 yards and three touchdowns, and he didn’t look like the ankle injury that kept him out of two games earlier in the season was a factor anymore.

San Francisco also managed to contain Aaron Donald, keeping him sack-less, which is no small feat. Still, the Niners only managed a field goal in the second half against the Rams, and three points a half won’t cut it.

For his part, Garoppolo is excited to move on this week and face the team that drafted him No. 62 overall back in 2014. “It’s an exciting week. I get to go back where it all started for my NFL career… It will be cool to get back to the old stomping grounds, see some familiar faces,” Garoppolo said about facing his former team this week, adding that he fully expected a “dogfight.”

He’ll likely get one. The Patriots just lost an ugly game to the Denver Broncos, 18-12, and Bill Belichick does not enjoy losing back-to-back games.

When asked about the 49ers this week, Belichick had the highest of praise for one member of the offense in particular. “I’d put him right at the top of the league there, period,” the Patriots head coach said about Niners tight end George Kittle. “His ability to run, catch, get open, after the catch, block, he does everything at a high level. He’s as good as anybody that I’ve coached or as good as anybody that we’ve played against.”

Kittle had seven receptions for 109 yards and a touchdown against the Rams, and he is an overall force, so Belichick has likely spent his week trying to find ways to remove San Francisco’s best offensive player from the equation.