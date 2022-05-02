76ers vs Heat Game 1 Live Stream: How to Watch for Free

The Philadelphia 76ers and Miami Heat tip off in the Eastern Conference semifinals on Monday, May 2.

Game 1 (7:30 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on TNT (the rest of the games in the series will be on ABC, TNT, ESPN or NBA TV).

76ers vs Heat Game 1 Preview

Both the Philadelphia 76ers and Miami Heat won their respective first round series in fewer than seven games, but neither team came out unscathed.

Heat star Jimmy Butler injured his knee in the series against the Atlanta Hawks, won by the Heat 4-1. Butler missed Game 5, which the Heat won 97-94 to close the series on April 26. He scored double double in Game 4 previously with 36 points and 10 rebounds.

Butler is one of six Heat players listed as questionable entering the 76ers series. Tyler Herro (respiratory), P.J. Tucker (right calf strain), Markieff Morris (respiratory), Caleb Marin (left ankle sprain), and Max Strus (right hamstring sprain) could all sit in Game 1.

Miami will only miss Kyle Lowry for certain because of his left hamstring strain. Lowry injured it in Game 3 against the Hawks.

Philadelphia has its share of injuries, including MVP candidate Joel Embiid due to a facial fracture. Embiid suffered the injury in Game 6 fo the Sixers’ first-round series against the Toronto Raptors. Embiid could return after Game 2 of the series according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. The Sixers also have Charles Bassey listed as questionable due to right shoulder soreness.

“I feel bad for my guy,” Butler said via ESPN’s Nick Friedell. “Obviously, one of my former teammates, arguably the MVP of this league. And I think I speak for everybody that’s a part of this team, we want Jo to play. We want to go up against them at full strength and prove that we can hang with anybody and we can beat anybody. It’s a mishap. I hope he recovers well and gets back very, very soon.”

The 76ers advanced to the semifinals after after beating the Raptors 4-2. Philadelphia hasn’t made it past the conference semifinals since 2001 when an Allen Iverson-led squad made it to the NBA Finals.

Since the Sixers trade for James Harden in February, the Heat and the Sixers split their final two regular season meetings. The teams split the regular season series overall.

Harden averages 19 points and 10.2 assists for the Sixers in the opening series against Toronto. That include his 22-point, 15-assists game against the Raptors on April 28 to close out the series.