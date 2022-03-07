Where to Watch ACM Awards 2022

The 2022 Academy of Country Music Awards air live on Monday, March 7 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT, with the red carpet show starting at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT. In the United States, the entire show will air exclusively on Amazon Prime.

If you have Amazon Prime already, you can watch the 2022 ACM Awards right here.

If you don’t have Amazon Prime, you can start a 30-day free trial right here and then watch the show.

Here’s a further rundown of all your sign-up options and how to watch on different devices:

If You Have Amazon Prime

If you want to watch on your computer, make sure you’re signed into your Amazon Prime account, then go here to watch the 2022 ACM Awards.

Additionally, you can watch the show on the Amazon Video app on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, any device with Android TV (such as a Nvidia Shield or Sony TV), Xiaomi, Echo Show or Echo Spot, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, various Smart TV’s, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

If You Don’t Have Amazon Prime

You’ll need a subscription to Amazon Prime or Amazon Prime Video to watch the show. Fortunately, it’s easy to sign up for a free trial, and there are a number of different options when doing so:

Amazon Prime: In addition to unlimited streaming of Amazon’s movies and TV shows, you get things like free two-day shipping, music streaming and access to Amazon’s library of E-books. Pricing options are either $12.99 per month or $119 per year, but it comes with a free 30-day trial.

Amazon Prime Video: If you just want access to Amazon’s movies and TV shows without the free shipping and other extras, this costs $8.99 per month after your 30-day free trial.

Amazon Prime Student: If you’re a student, you can sign up for Amazon Prime Student. It’s the same as Amazon Prime but comes with a six-month free trial and costs either $6.49 per month or $59 per year after that.

Once you've signed up, you can watch the 2022 ACM Awards on your computer right here, or you can watch on the Amazon Video app your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, any device with Android TV (such as a Nvidia Shield or Sony TV), Xiaomi, Echo Show or Echo Spot, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, various Smart TV's, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

Hosted by Gabby Barrett, Jimmie Allen and the legendary Dolly Parton, the 2022 ACM Awards will be the first awards show to exclusively air uninterrupted on a streaming platform.

“I am so excited to be hosting the ACM Awards on March 7 from Vegas. Watch for us because we’re going to have some fun,” said Parton in a statement.

“The academy has a long history of highlighting the biggest stars in country music alongside today’s rising stars and this year that will spotlight even further,” added Damon Whiteside, CEO of the Academy of Country Music. “Reigning ACM New Male Artist of the Year winner Jimmie Allen and reigning ACM New Female Artist of the Year Gabby Barrett will co-host the 57th Academy of Country Music Awards side-by-side with Dolly Parton, pairing two of today’s most exciting new artists in the genre with one of the world’s most beloved music icons.”

He continued, “We are honored to welcome Dolly Parton back to be the centerpiece of this landmark 57th Academy of Country Music Awards show at Allegiant Stadium. Dolly is the most iconic and multitalented artist of all time, and we are proud that she is a friend and supporter of the Academy, a previous host, and a 13-time Academy of Country Music Award recipient. There is no one better than Dolly to represent the ACM Awards brand and country music on a global scale as we move to streaming and show the world that ‘this is how we country’ by delivering one of the most exhilarating and innovative shows in our history to audiences worldwide.”

The nominations are as follows:

ENTERTAINER OF THE YEAR

Eric Church

Luke Combs

Miranda Lambert

Chris Stapleton

Carrie Underwood

FEMALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Gabby Barrett

Miranda Lambert

Ashley McBryde

Maren Morris

Carly Pearce

MALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Jimmie Allen

Luke Combs

Thomas Rhett

Chris Stapleton

Morgan Wallen

DUO OF THE YEAR

Brooks & Dunn

Brothers Osborne

Dan + Shay

LOCASH

Maddie & Tae

GROUP OF THE YEAR

Lady A

Little Big Town

Midland

Old Dominion

The Cadillac Three

NEW FEMALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Tenille Arts

Priscilla Block

Lily Rose

Caitlyn Smith

Lainey Wilson

NEW MALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR

HARDY

Walker Hayes

Ryan Hurd

Parker McCollum

Elvie Shane

ALBUM OF THE YEAR

29: Written in Stone – Carly Pearce

Producers: Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne, Jimmy Robbins, Tony Brown

Country Again: Side A – Thomas Rhett

Producers: Dann Huff, Jesse Frasure, Matt Dragstrem

Dangerous: The Double Album – Morgan Wallen

Producer: Joey Moi, Jacob Durrett, Charlie Handsome, Matt Dragstrem, Dave Cohen

Famous Friends – Chris Young

Producer: Mark Holman, Corey Crowder, Chris Young, Chris DeStefano

The Marfa Tapes – Jack Ingram, Miranda Lambert, Jon Randall

Producers: Jack Ingram, Miranda Lambert, Jon Randall

SINGLE OF THE YEAR

Buy Dirt – Jordan Davis featuring Luke Bryan

Famous Friends – Chris Young and Kane Brown

Fancy Like – Walker Hayes

If I Didn’t Love You – Jason Aldean and Carrie Underwood

You Should Probably Leave – Chris Stapleton

SONG OF THE YEAR

7 Summers – Morgan Wallen

Songwriters: Morgan Wallen, Josh Osborne, Shane McAnally

Buy Dirt – Jordan Davis featuring Luke Bryan

Songwriters: Jordan Davis, Jacob Davis, Josh Jenkins, Matt Jenkins

Fancy Like – Walker Hayes

Songwriters: Cameron Bartolini, Josh Jenkins, Shane Stevens, Walker Hayes

Knowing You – Kenny Chesney

Songwriters: Adam James, Brett James, Kat Higgins

Things A Man Oughta Know – Lainey Wilson

Songwriters: Jason Nix, Jonathan Singleton, Lainey Wilson

VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Drunk (And I Don’t Wanna Go Home) – Elle King and Miranda Lambert

Famous Friends – Chris Young and Kane Brown

I Bet You Think About Me (Taylor’s Version) – Taylor Swift featuring Chris Stapleton

If I Didn’t Love You – Jason Aldean and Carrie Underwood

Never Wanted To Be That Girl – Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde

