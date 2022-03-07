Where to Watch ACM Awards 2022

The 2022 Academy of Country Music Awards air live on Monday, March 7 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT, with the red carpet show starting at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT. In the United States, the entire show will air exclusively on Amazon Prime.
If you have Amazon Prime already, you can watch the 2022 ACM Awards right here.
If you don’t have Amazon Prime, you can start a 30-day free trial right here and then watch the show.
Here’s a further rundown of all your sign-up options and how to watch on different devices:
If You Have Amazon Prime
If you want to watch on your computer, make sure you’re signed into your Amazon Prime account, then go here to watch the 2022 ACM Awards.
Additionally, you can watch the show on the Amazon Video app on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, any device with Android TV (such as a Nvidia Shield or Sony TV), Xiaomi, Echo Show or Echo Spot, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, various Smart TV’s, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.
If You Don’t Have Amazon Prime
You’ll need a subscription to Amazon Prime or Amazon Prime Video to watch the show. Fortunately, it’s easy to sign up for a free trial, and there are a number of different options when doing so:
Amazon Prime: In addition to unlimited streaming of Amazon’s movies and TV shows, you get things like free two-day shipping, music streaming and access to Amazon’s library of E-books. Pricing options are either $12.99 per month or $119 per year, but it comes with a free 30-day trial.
Amazon Prime Video: If you just want access to Amazon’s movies and TV shows without the free shipping and other extras, this costs $8.99 per month after your 30-day free trial.
Amazon Prime Student: If you’re a student, you can sign up for Amazon Prime Student. It’s the same as Amazon Prime but comes with a six-month free trial and costs either $6.49 per month or $59 per year after that.
Once you've signed up, you can watch the 2022 ACM Awards on your computer right here, or you can watch on the Amazon Video app your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, any device with Android TV (such as a Nvidia Shield or Sony TV), Xiaomi, Echo Show or Echo Spot, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, various Smart TV's, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.
ACM Awards 2022 Preview
Hosted by Gabby Barrett, Jimmie Allen and the legendary Dolly Parton, the 2022 ACM Awards will be the first awards show to exclusively air uninterrupted on a streaming platform.
“I am so excited to be hosting the ACM Awards on March 7 from Vegas. Watch for us because we’re going to have some fun,” said Parton in a statement.
“The academy has a long history of highlighting the biggest stars in country music alongside today’s rising stars and this year that will spotlight even further,” added Damon Whiteside, CEO of the Academy of Country Music. “Reigning ACM New Male Artist of the Year winner Jimmie Allen and reigning ACM New Female Artist of the Year Gabby Barrett will co-host the 57th Academy of Country Music Awards side-by-side with Dolly Parton, pairing two of today’s most exciting new artists in the genre with one of the world’s most beloved music icons.”
He continued, “We are honored to welcome Dolly Parton back to be the centerpiece of this landmark 57th Academy of Country Music Awards show at Allegiant Stadium. Dolly is the most iconic and multitalented artist of all time, and we are proud that she is a friend and supporter of the Academy, a previous host, and a 13-time Academy of Country Music Award recipient. There is no one better than Dolly to represent the ACM Awards brand and country music on a global scale as we move to streaming and show the world that ‘this is how we country’ by delivering one of the most exhilarating and innovative shows in our history to audiences worldwide.”
The nominations are as follows:
ENTERTAINER OF THE YEAR
Eric Church
Luke Combs
Miranda Lambert
Chris Stapleton
Carrie Underwood
FEMALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Gabby Barrett
Miranda Lambert
Ashley McBryde
Maren Morris
Carly Pearce
MALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Jimmie Allen
Luke Combs
Thomas Rhett
Chris Stapleton
Morgan Wallen
DUO OF THE YEAR
Brooks & Dunn
Brothers Osborne
Dan + Shay
LOCASH
Maddie & Tae
GROUP OF THE YEAR
Lady A
Little Big Town
Midland
Old Dominion
The Cadillac Three
NEW FEMALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Tenille Arts
Priscilla Block
Lily Rose
Caitlyn Smith
Lainey Wilson
NEW MALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR
HARDY
Walker Hayes
Ryan Hurd
Parker McCollum
Elvie Shane
ALBUM OF THE YEAR
29: Written in Stone – Carly Pearce
Producers: Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne, Jimmy Robbins, Tony Brown
Country Again: Side A – Thomas Rhett
Producers: Dann Huff, Jesse Frasure, Matt Dragstrem
Dangerous: The Double Album – Morgan Wallen
Producer: Joey Moi, Jacob Durrett, Charlie Handsome, Matt Dragstrem, Dave Cohen
Famous Friends – Chris Young
Producer: Mark Holman, Corey Crowder, Chris Young, Chris DeStefano
The Marfa Tapes – Jack Ingram, Miranda Lambert, Jon Randall
Producers: Jack Ingram, Miranda Lambert, Jon Randall
SINGLE OF THE YEAR
Buy Dirt – Jordan Davis featuring Luke Bryan
Famous Friends – Chris Young and Kane Brown
Fancy Like – Walker Hayes
If I Didn’t Love You – Jason Aldean and Carrie Underwood
You Should Probably Leave – Chris Stapleton
SONG OF THE YEAR
7 Summers – Morgan Wallen
Songwriters: Morgan Wallen, Josh Osborne, Shane McAnally
Buy Dirt – Jordan Davis featuring Luke Bryan
Songwriters: Jordan Davis, Jacob Davis, Josh Jenkins, Matt Jenkins
Fancy Like – Walker Hayes
Songwriters: Cameron Bartolini, Josh Jenkins, Shane Stevens, Walker Hayes
Knowing You – Kenny Chesney
Songwriters: Adam James, Brett James, Kat Higgins
Things A Man Oughta Know – Lainey Wilson
Songwriters: Jason Nix, Jonathan Singleton, Lainey Wilson
VIDEO OF THE YEAR
Drunk (And I Don’t Wanna Go Home) – Elle King and Miranda Lambert
Famous Friends – Chris Young and Kane Brown
I Bet You Think About Me (Taylor’s Version) – Taylor Swift featuring Chris Stapleton
If I Didn’t Love You – Jason Aldean and Carrie Underwood
Never Wanted To Be That Girl – Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde
