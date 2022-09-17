How to Watch Alabama vs ULM Football Online for Free

Alabama looks to put its scare at Texas behind and take on Louisiana-Monroe on Saturday, September 17.

The game (4 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on SEC Network, but if you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream on FuboTV or DirecTV Stream, which both include SEC Network and come with a free trial.

Those are the two best live stream options if you’re cutting cable, but there are also some other alternatives, so here’s a full guide on the different ways to watch ULM vs Alabama streaming live online:

ULM vs Alabama Preview

Alabama nearly stumbled against a Texas team for a second-straight season. This time, the Crimson Tide escaped Austin with a win over the Texas Longhorns, less than a year after the stunning loss to Texas A&M.

“One thing that I think you have to say about our team last week, regardless of what people put on the internet, is they showed tremendous resiliency in being able to overcome adversity. And that starts with the mental toughness they had,” Alabama head coach Nick Saban said about the win via 247 Sports.

The second-ranked Tide (20-0) take on Louisiana-Monroe (1-1) on Saturday in looking to get back to a more dominant look and fine tune things for a tough SEC schedule. Saban definitely knows his team can’t look past the Warhawks — a team that beat the Tide in Saban’s first year at the helm in 2007.

“I don’t forget things, so I remember when these guys beat us,” Saban said via The Associated Press. “I know that our players won’t remember that because history sometimes is not that important. And they were probably only, what would you say, 5-6 years old when that happened. But it kind of is what it is.”

That also means the Tide can’t be fooled by how the Warhawks play Texas a few weeks ago in the season opener. The Longhorns rolled past the Warhawks 52-10.

Louisiana-Monroe bounced back to beat an FCS team in Nicholls last week. Warhawks quarterback Chandler Rogers threw for 253 yards and two touchdowns in the victory.

Louisiana-Monore head coach Terry Bowden wants to see his team shoot for the moon against the Tide.

“It is a great chance for our guys to go to Tuscaloosa and play Alabama,” Bowden told the media via TD Alabama Magazine. “We have to look at last week and see anything is possible. We are not favored to be in this game, but I don’t think Appalachian State was favored against Texas A&M. I don’t think Marshall was favored against Notre Dame in Notre Dame. I doubt Georgia Southern was expected to beat Nebraska in Lincoln, but all three happened.”

“If our best pulls an upset, we will be fine,” Bowden added.