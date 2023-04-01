Arkansas Derby 2023 Live Stream: How to Watch Online

Horse owner Frank Fletcher looks to make the most of his latest homecoming when the Arkansas Derby commences on Saturday, April 1.

The race (7:50 p.m. ET post time) will be televised on Fox Sports 2.

Arkansas Derby 2023 Preview

Arkansas native and horse owner Frank Fletcher, 80, will have the horse Rocket Can racing in the Arkansas Derby on Saturday.

Despite Fletcher growing up in Tamo, Arkansas, he has only been involved in the derby three previous times at Oaklawn Park in Hot Springs. Fletcher had a winner in 1989, a third-place finish in 2001, and a seventh-place finish in 2007.

“I love the Arkansas Derby,” Fletcher said via BloodHorse.com. “We love this race. I told Wally Hall (longtime Arkansas Democrat-Gazette sports editor) all my life that my whole life’s dream was to win the Arkansas Derby. And if I did that, I didn’t care if I ever got in the Kentucky Derby. If I were to win the Arkansas Derby, I would just probably tell Mott to go ahead and do whatever he wants to. I’m just going to stay here and get on top of this statue out front and sit there for about a week.”

“We were looking at this race and the [April 8] Blue Grass Stakes [G1] and wanted to see who was in each,” Fletcher added. “I told him I’d give anything to be in the Arkansas Derby, but if there’s a better field for us in Kentucky, I’m not going to tell you not to race there. So, it turned out OK. This is my home state. This is the track I’ve always wanted to win on. But I felt strongly that the horse needed to have every opportunity that [Bill] Mott thought he could get.”

Trained by Mott, Rocket Can has a shot to win and comes into the race off of a Fountain of Youth Stakes race at Florida’s Gulfstream Park in early March, won by Forte — a Kentucky Derby favorite. Forte will race in the Florida Derby instead of the Arkansas Derby on Saturday.

“Forte was faster than us, there’s no question,” Fletcher said via BloodHorse.com. “But he had the best trip in the world in the Fountain of Youth. He’s a very fast runner, but he never got banged or hit or anything. He’s going to be one of the top two or three favorites in the Kentucky Derby. But our horse is built, I like to say, more like a linebacker than a running back. He’s strong and he can take a bump in that first turn and he’ll keep on going.”

