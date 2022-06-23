How to Watch Austin Dillon Reality Show Online for Free

The latest reality series to hit TV is “Austin Dillon’s Life in the Fast Lane,” which premieres Thursday, June 23 at 9:30 p.m. ET/PT on the USA Network.

If you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch “Austin Dillon’s Life in the Fast Lane” streaming online:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

You can watch a live stream of USA and 100-plus other TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch “Austin Dillon’s Life in the Fast Lane” live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 250 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch most new shows on-demand within three days (and sometimes longer) of their conclusion, even if you don’t record them.

DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” USA is included in every one, and you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free five-day trial:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch “Austin Dillon’s Life in the Fast Lane” live on the DirecTV Stream app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the DirecTV Stream website.

If you can’t watch live, DirecTV Stream also comes with 20 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to unlimited hours).

You can watch a live stream of USA and 40-plus other TV channels via Sling TV’s “Sling Blue” bundle. This option doesn’t include a free trial, but it’s the cheapest streaming service with USA, and you can get your first month for half off:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch “Austin Dillon’s Life in the Fast Lane” live on the Sling TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Sling TV website.

If you can’t watch live, Sling TV comes included with 50 hours of cloud DVR.

You can watch a live stream of USA and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which now also includes access to both ESPN+ and Disney+ as part of its bundle:

Get Hulu With Live TV

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch “Austin Dillon’s Life in the Fast Lane” live on the Hulu app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, Nintendo Switch, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Hulu website.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu with Live TV comes with both its extensive on-demand library (which includes most shows after they air) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

‘Austin Dillon’s Life in the Fast Lane’ Preview

Play

Your First Look at Austin Dillion’s Life in the Fast Lane | SNEAK PEEK | USA Network Life can move pretty quick as a professional NASCAR driver, but mix in some crazy friends and family, and things get a whole lot faster. Check out the first look at USA Network's newest show following Austin Dillion's wild life in the fast lane! Get a first look at Austin Dillon's new reality show premiering… 2022-05-31T22:28:52Z

Austin Dillon is a NASCAR racecar driver who lives life fast both on the off the speedway. His new show, “Life in the Fast Lane,” follows “the over-the-top NASCAR lifestyle” of the Daytona 500 champ, according to the USA press release.

It continues:

The half-hour unscripted series will follow the over-the-top NASCAR lifestyle of Daytona 500 Champion Austin Dillon, along with wife Whitney, adorable son Ace, and best friends Paul and Mariel Swan. Featuring high-stakes races, hilarious adventures and heartwarming moments at home, Austin leans on his loved ones both on and off the track as he trains and competes in the NASCAR season. As the grandson of NASCAR legend Richard Childress, Austin and his family are considered racing royalty in their home state of North Carolina, where he lives with Whitney and their 1-year-old son, Ace. Considered one of the best drivers in NASCAR, Austin is working towards a NASCAR Cup Series Championship alongside his best friend and Lead Tire Carrier, Paul Swan. Paul’s wife, Mariel, who is pregnant with their first child, is also Whitney’s longtime best friend and partner-in-crime. Both former NFL cheerleaders and NASCAR Monster Energy Girls, Mariel and Whitney are always the life of the party and balance out their husbands’ adrenaline-fueled day jobs with nonstop hijinks and fun. Closer than ever, the Dillons and Swans live fast and loud while putting family and friendship first around every turn.

The premiere episode is called “Start Your Engines” and its description reads, “NASCAR’s Austin Dillon heads to Daytona, with wife Whitney and friends Paul and Mariel in tow.”

In the teaser trailer, Austin can be heard saying, ““Racing and this lifestyle, it’s a lot of fun. But it’s a lot more fun when you have friends … When things get crazy, we’ve got each other to kinda lean on.”

In an interview with Behind the Lights, Paul Swan said that in order to be an affect pit crew member, you have to keep up your physical strength and he treats it like any athlete would treat their sport.

“It’s like any sport. It’s a career. It’s how long can you stay in it? How good can you stay? How healthy can you stay? Can you keep your body in good form? Because there’s always going to be younger guys trying to take your job,” Swan tells host Sam Green.

“Austin Dillon’s Life in the Fast Lane” airs Thursdays at 9:30 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on USA.