Olympics Beach Volleyball Live Stream: How to Watch Online

Beach volleyball has morphed into one of the more popular Olympic sports, and that should remain true for the 2020 Games in Tokyo.

In the United States, men’s and women’s beach volleyball will be televised live on NBC, NBCSN, CNBC or USA (women’s gold medal match is on NBC, and men’s gold medal match is on CNBC), but not every match will be on TV, and some may be tape delayed or share coverage with other sports.

Fortunately, you can also watch every match of both the men’s and women’s tournaments live or on-demand via NBCOlympics.com or the NBC Sports app.

You’ll need to log-in to a cable provider to watch through the NBC digital platforms, so if you don’t have cable or don’t have a cable log-in, here are some different ways you can still watch a live stream of every Olympics beach volleyball match online:

You can watch a live stream of NBC, NBCSN, CNBC, USA and all NBC digital content (everything on the NBC Olympics website or NBC Sports app) through FuboTV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch every Olympics beach volleyball match live or on-demand via the NBC Sports app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the NBC Olympics website.

You’ll need to log-in to a cable provider to watch matches this way, but you can do that with your FuboTV credentials.

You can also watch any televised matches live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

You can watch a live stream of NBC, NBCSN, USA and all NBC digital content (everything on the NBC Olympics website or NBC Sports app) via Sling TV’s “Sling Blue” bundle, while CNBC is in the “News Extra” add-on. This option doesn’t include a free trial, but it’s the cheapest long-term streaming service with these channels, and you can get your first month (which will cover the entirety of the Olympics) for just $10 (Sling Blue) or $16 (Sling Blue + News Extra):

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch every Olympics beach volleyball match live or on-demand on the NBC Sports app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the NBC Olympics website.

You’ll need to log-in to a cable provider to watch matches via the NBC platforms, but you can do that with your Sling credentials.

You can also watch any televised matches live on the Sling TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Sling TV website.

AT&T TV has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” You can watch a live stream of NBC, NBCSN, CNBC, USA and all NBC digital content (everything on the NBC Olympics website or NBC Sports app) via any of them, and you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free 14-day trial.

Note that the free trial isn’t advertised as such, but your “due today” amount will be $0 when signing up. If you watch on your computer, phone or tablet, you won’t be charged for 14 days. If you watch on a streaming device on your TV (Roku, Fire Stick, Apple TV, etc.), you will be charged for the first month, but you can get still get a full refund if you cancel before 14 days:

AT&T TV Free Trial

Once signed up for AT&T TV, you can watch every Olympics beach volleyball match live or on-demand on the NBC Sports app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the NBC Olympics website.

You’ll need to log-in to a cable provider to watch matches via the NBC platforms, but you can do that with your AT&T TV credentials.

You can also watch any televised matches live on the AT&T TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the AT&T TV website.

You can watch a live stream of NBC, NBCSN, CNBC, USA and all NBC digital content (everything on the NBC Olympics website or NBC Sports app) via Hulu With Live TV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

Hulu With Live TV Free Trial

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch every Olympics beach volleyball match live or on-demand on the NBC Sports app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the NBC Olympics website.

You’ll need to log-in to a cable provider to watch matches via the NBC platforms, but you can do that with your Hulu credentials.

You can also watch any televised matches live on the Hulu app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, Nintendo Switch, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Hulu website.

Olympics Beach Volleyball Preview

The United States women took home the bronze in beach volleyball at 2016 Games in Rio, while the Americans failed to medal on the men’s side. After over a decade of dominance from popular duo Misty May-Treanor and Kerri Walsh Jennings, who won Olympic gold in 2004, 2008, and 2012, things will be looking quite different for the U.S. this time.

April Ross, who teamed with Walsh Jennings to win the bronze in 2016, is now pairing with Alix Klineman in the hopes of attaining gold.

“It’s the Olympics, and you want that party atmosphere,” Ross said. “Japanese fans are awesome, so if those are the fans we’re going to have, I think it’s going to be a great atmosphere.”

“I really want people to see and focus on is how tough the sport is, and how athletic the players are,” Ross added. “That’s still going to be showcased. Hopefully, we reach a lot of people, and for them there’s no distractions.”

A refresher on beach volleyball rules: The men’s and women’s sides will each have 24 teams that are then split into six pools of four. The top two pairs from each group along with four wild cards will advance to the single-elimination Round of 16. Matches consist of three sets each; teams play up to 21 points in the first two sets and up to 15 in the third. Teams can only win a match when sets are won by at least two points.

Here’s a look at the schedule for both men’s and women’s beach volleyball, as well as a glimpse of the competitors:

Schedule of Events: July 23-24: Men’s and women’s pool games; Aug 4-5: Men’s and women’s semifinals; Aug 5-6: Men’s and women’s bronze- and gold-medal games

Women:

Pool A – Pavan/Melissa (CAN), Heidrich/Vergé-Dépré A.(SUI), Sude/Borger (GER), Stam/Schoon (NED)

Pool B – Alix/April (USA), Keizer/Meppelink (NED), Liliana/Elsa (ESP), Xue/Wang X.X. (CHN)

Pool C – Agatha/Duda (BRA), Bansley/Brandie (CAN), Wang/X.Y. Xia (CHN), Gallay/Pereyra (ARG)

Pool D – Ana Patricia/Rebecca (BRA), Claes/Sponcil (USA), Kravcenoka/Graudina (LAT), Makokha/Khadambi (KEN)

Pool E – Clancy/Artacho Del Solar (AUS), Makroguzova/Kholomina (ROC), Menegatti/Orsi Toth (ITA), Lidy/Leila (CUB)

Pool F – Ishii/Murakami (JPN), Betschart/Hüberli (SUI), Kozuch/Ludwig (GER), Hermannova/Slukova (CZE)

Men: