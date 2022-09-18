How to Watch Bengals vs Cowboys Game Online for Free

The Cincinnati Bengals and Dallas Cowboys face a must-win game on Sunday, September 18.

The game (4:25 p.m. ET) will be televised on CBS in select markets. If the game is in your market, you can watch a live stream on Amazon Prime, Paramount+, FuboTV or DirecTV Stream, which all come with a free trial.

Those are the best options if the game is in your market, but there are also some alternatives for out-of-market viewers, so here’s a full guide on the different ways to watch the Bengals vs Cowboys streaming live online today:

Note: This is an option if the game is in your market

Amazon Prime subscribers (Prime comes with a 30-day free trial) can watch a live stream of their local CBS station via the Prime Paramount+ channel (“Premium” plan). You can try both Amazon Prime and the Paramount+ Channel at no cost with a free trial right here:

Prime Paramount+ Free Trial

Once you’re signed up for the Prime Paramount+ Channel, you can watch the Bengals vs Cowboys live on the Amazon Video app or Amazon website.

Compatible devices for the Amazon Video app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, various smart TV’s, Xiaomi, Echo Show or Echo Spot, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

Note: This is an option if the game is in your market

You can watch a live stream of CBS and 100-plus other live TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch the Bengals vs Cowboys live on the FuboTV app or FuboTV website.

Note: This is an option if the game is in your market

DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” CBS is included in every one, and you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free five-day trial:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch the Bengals vs Cowboys live on the DirecTV Stream app or DirecTV Stream website.

Note: This is an option if the game is in your market

This is ultimately the same as the Amazon Prime option above, only you’ll watch on Paramount’s digital platforms instead of Amazon’s. You can watch your local CBS channel live via Paramount+ (“Premium” plan), which comes with a free trial:

Paramount+ Free Trial

Once signed up for Paramount+, you can watch the Bengals vs Cowboys live on the Paramount+ app or Paramount+ website.

Note: This is an option if the game is out of your market

You can watch a live stream of every out-of-market, non-nationally televised NFL game via SundayTicket.TV. Unfortunately, the service is only available for people who live in residences where DirecTV Satellite isn’t available (apartments, condos, etc.), residents of a few select metropolitan cities or college students. You can check your eligibility and sign up here:

Get SundayTicket.TV

Once signed up, out-of-market fans can watch the Bengals vs Cowboys live on the NFL Sunday Ticket app or NFL Sunday Ticket website.

Note: This is an option if the game is out of your market

This is different from “DirecTV Stream,” which is a live-streaming service that comes with no contract and doesn’t offer Sunday Ticket in any of its packages.

DirecTV Satellite is a cable option, which comes with a contract, but it’s worth mentioning here because for many people, it’s the only way to get Sunday Ticket and watch live out-of-market games in the United States. Sunday Ticket is currently included at no extra cost with the “Choice” ($69.99 per month) and above TV bundles:

Get Sunday Ticket on DirecTV

Once signed up for DirecTV, out-of-market viewers can watch the Bengals vs Cowboys live on the DirecTV app or DirecTV website.

You can watch in-market games live and out-of-market games as replays after their conclusion on NFL+, which comes with a free seven-day trial and then costs $4.99 per month or $29.99 per year after that:

NFL+ Free Trial

Once you’re signed up for NFL+, you can watch the Bengals vs Cowboys live on the NFL app or NFL website.

Viewers in Canada can watch a live stream of every NFL game (preseason, regular season, postseason), NFL Network and NFL RedZone via DAZN, which comes with a free trial:

DAZN Canada Free Trial

Once signed up, viewers in Canada can watch the Bengals vs Cowboys live on the DAZN app or DAZN website.

Bengals vs Cowboys Preview

The Dallas Cowboys look to score their first touchdown and win of the season on Sunday but will have to achieve both without starting quarterback Dak Prescott.

Dallas lost Prescott to a thumb injury against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last week in a 19-3 loss. Cooper Rush will take the reins when the Cowboys (1-0) face the defending AFC Champion Cincinnati Bengals (0-1) on Sunday.

“I think Rush is up to the task of winning ball games for us, and I think he certainly has had a lot of experience in this offense,” Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said told 105.3 The Fan, via the Dallas Morning News. “He and Kellen Moore have been joined at the hip for a long time. So, I like who we’re lining up out there to give us a start right there. . . . Dak is one of the best there is at finding the open guy and going to the right guy. Rush can do it, too.”

Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow meanwhile looks to right the ship after his team fell short against the Pittsburgh Steelers, 23-20. Burrow did his part to give the Bengals a chance to win at times with 338 yards passing and two touchdowns, but he threw four interceptions.

“People always say bad game, there were so many good things that happened,” Bengals head coach Zac Taylor said about Burrow via Cleveland.com’s Michael Niziolek. “You look at plays you want to correct and move on from. That’s really ultimately what we look at.”

“There’s no panic,” Taylor added. “You look at each play on its own. We felt good about getting out there on the next series and rebounding and still letting Joe go do his thing. There’s no panic, we just want to remain consistent and calm. We had an opportunity to win the game despite all the things that happened.”

The Bengals now have to tangle with a tough Cowboys defense, led by linebacker Micah Parsons. The Cowboys notably stopped the Bucs from scoring touchdowns five out of six times last week.

“They got a really smart unit, they use everybody really well,” Taylor said per Cleveland.com. “You can see their coordination and communication, they are on top of it. They got good players, good coaches and good scheme and do a good job communicating it. It makes it hard.”