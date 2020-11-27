Stanford vs Cal Live Stream: How to Watch Big Game 2020 Online

The California Golden Bears football team will host the Stanford Cardinal on Friday for the 123rd Big Game.

The game starts at 4 p.m. ET and will be televised on Fox. But if you don’t have cable, here’s how to watch a live stream of Cal vs Stanford online for free:

Big Game 2020 Preview

Each squad enters the 123rd Big Game having suffered a narrow defeat their last time out to fall to 0-2.

Last week, the Golden Bears fell to the Oregon State Beavers 31-27 on the road despite leading by a field goal with five minutes remaining.

Before the game, Cal announced their second positive COVID-19 test of the season. Several starters had to be ruled out due to possible exposure, including three on the offensive line: Jake Curhan, Valentino Daltoso and Will Craig. A fourth starter on the line, Michael Saffell, missed the second half with a leg injury.

“I don’t really look at it like it’s a nightmare,” Cal head coach Justin Wilcox said after the defeat, according to The Daily Californian. “It’s really frustrating to lose a game; we had opportunities to win the game, and that’s what we’re going to look at.”

Cal quarterback Chase Garbers connected on 28 of 42 passes for 315 yards, 3 touchdowns and a pair of interceptions. The Golden Bears managed just 124 rushing yards on 38 carries, while the Beavers ran their way to 205 yards on 30 rushes.

“We just had a lack of urgency as an offense,” Garbers said, per The Daily Californian. “We stalled out in the third quarter, didn’t put any points up.”

The Bears who missed last week’s tilt due to possible COVID-19 exposure won’t be eligible for the Big Game.

Stanford has the edge in the rivalry with the Golden Bears, going 64–47–11. Cal triumphed in the battle for the Stanford Axe last year, snapping a nine-game losing streak in the series.

“We have the Axe now; we’re not going to let that go,” Garbers said this week, per The Daily Californian

Stanford hasn’t played for 13 days; a Nov. 21 meeting with the Washington State Huskies was scrapped a day earlier by the Pac-12.

The conference said in a statement: “This decision was made under the Pac-12’s football game cancellation policy due to Washington State not having the minimum number of scholarship players available for the game as a result of a number of positive football student-athlete COVID-19 cases and resulting isolation of additional football student-athletes under contact tracing protocols.”

Six days before the cancellation, the Cardinal fell to the Colorado Baffaloes 35-32 at home.

Stanford quarterback Davis Mills went 31-of-56 for 327 yards and a touchdown. That score came with 2:34 remaining, followed by his finding tight end Tucker Fisk for a 2-point conversion to get within a field goal. Stanford’s ensuing onside kick failed, however, all but icing things.

“We got to bring our Axe back,” Cardinal linebacker Jordan Fox said this week, according to The Stanford Daily. “It’s still a bad feeling in our mouth after they rushed the field last year on us and won in our home stadium. This one’s a lot more personal, and we’re doing whatever it takes to win this game.”