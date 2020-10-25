Bills vs Jets Live Stream: How to Watch Online Free

The Buffalo Bills need a bounce back after losing two in a row, and a meeting with the winless New York Jets might be the remedy.

The game starts at 1 p.m. ET and will be televised on CBS in select markets. But if you don’t have cable, here’s how to watch a live stream of the Bills vs Jets online:

Note: CBS is live in most markets, including Buffalo and New York

Amazon Prime subscribers (Prime comes with a 30-day free trial) can watch a live stream of CBS on the Prime CBS All-Access channel. You can try both Amazon Prime and the CBS Channel at no cost with a free trial right here:

Amazon Prime CBS All-Access Free Trial

Once you're signed up for the Prime CBS All-Access Channel, you can watch the Bills vs Jets live on the Amazon Video app or on your computer via the Amazon website.

You can watch a live stream of CBS, NFL Network, NFL Redzone (Sports Extra add-on) and 100-plus other TV channels on FuboTV, which you can use for free with a seven-day trial right here:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch the Bills vs Jets live on the FuboTV app or on your computer via the FuboTV website.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV also comes with 30 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch the game on-demand within three days of its conclusion, even if you don’t record it.

You can watch a live stream of CBS and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which you can try out for free with a seven-day trial:

Hulu With Live TV Free Trial

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch the Bills vs Jets live on the Hulu app or on your computer via the Hulu website.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu with Live TV also comes with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

This is ultimately the same as Amazon Prime option above, only you’ll watch on CBS’ digital platforms instead of Amazon’s. You can watch a live stream of your local CBS channel via CBS All-Access, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

CBS All-Access Free Trial

Once signed up for CBS All-Access, you can watch the Bills vs Jets live on the CBS app or on your computer via the CBS All Access website.

SundayTicket.TV allows you to watch a cable-free live stream of all games that are out of your market and aren’t nationally televised. Unfortunately, the service is only available for people who live in residences where DIRECTV satellite isn’t available (apartments, condos, etc.), as well as residents of various metropolitan cities. You can check here to see if you’re eligible.

Additionally, most college students can get this service via SundayTicket U.

Once signed up, out-of-market fans can watch the Bills vs Jets live on the NFL Sunday Ticket app or on your computer via the NFL Sunday Ticket website.

Viewers in Canada can watch a live stream of every regular season and postseason NFL game on DAZN. It comes with a free trial:

DAZN Canada Free Trial

Once signed up, viewers in Canada can watch the Bills vs Jets live on the DAZN app or on your computer via the DAZN website.

Bills vs Jets Preview

The Bills look like a true contender to start the season, running out to a 4-0 record. However, the Bills have dropped their last two against to the Titans and Chiefs, and the once explosive offense is sputtering.

Quarterback Josh Allen had his worst performance of the season against the Chiefs, passing for 122 yards and two touchdowns.

“I’ve got to do a better job of staying patient and taking what they give me early on,” Allen told reporters. “Force them to come up and really try to take our outlets away, and that’s when we’ll get our chunk plays. … If you start completing the underneath stuff, the defenses react and they’re going to have to play up and defend that, too. We’ve got to make them defend all parts of the field, and I haven’t been doing a good enough job of that the past couple weeks.”

Nothing has gone right for the Jets this season. New York moved to 0-6 last weekend against the Dolphins, falling to Miami 24-0 in a game that featured nearly no offense from Gang Green. New York mustered 263 yards with Joe Flacco at quarterback in relief of the injured Sam Darnold.

Darnold, the No. 3 overall pick in the 2018 draft, has struggled like the rest of the Jets this season, but will be returning from a shoulder injury against the Bills.

“Things are trending in the right direction, so, hopefully, barring any setbacks, we’ll get him going this Sunday,” coach Adam Gase said Friday.

“I’m not worried about him re-hurting his shoulder or anything,” Gase said. “He’s in pain. There’s a little bit of pain there for him, [but] he’s not complaining about it to the extent that we shouldn’t play him. He wants to play. The biggest thing we had to decide as a group is, is this the right thing to do? He wasn’t really looking to take no for an answer. … He wasn’t interested in us saying, ‘Hey, let’s take another week to rest.'”

The Bills are a 10-point favorite for the matchup, with a total of 46 points. The total has gone over in seven of Buffalo’s last 10 games when playing on the road against Jets.