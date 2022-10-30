Where to Watch Broncos vs Jaguars Game Today

The NFL season is flying by as we are already in week eight of the season. The earliest game on the Sunday docket this week features the Broncos and Jaguars as they travel across the pond to play in London.

Broncos vs Jaguars Preview

To say these two teams have been uneven this season would be the understatement of the year. The Broncos are among the league’s most disappointing teams at 2-5, while the Jaguars have to be frustrated with all five of their losses coming by one score.

The good news is that one of these teams should end their current four-game losing streak this week. Russell Wilson will be back this week for the Broncos after missing last week’s game, however, Wilson has struggled this season completing just 58.6% of his passes and only passing for five touchdowns.

The good news for Wilson is the Jaguars have given up the eighth most passing yards in the league this season, however, they have intercepted seven passes. On the other side, Trevor Lawrence has put up some solid numbers passing for 1,707 yards and nine touchdowns with just four interceptions.

The Jaguars have been so impressed with second-year back Travis Etienne that they traded James Robinson to the Jets earlier this week. Etienne has tallied 566 total yards so far this season. The addition of Christian Kirk has also proven big for the Jags as he’s caught 32 passes for 458 yards and four touchdowns.

For the Broncos the duo of Courtland Sutton and Jerry Jeudy have been the leaders on offense. Sutton has 34 receptions for 454 yards and a touchdown, while Jeudy has 24 catches for 386 yards and two touchdowns.

Denver’s defense has kept them in games this season holding opponents to just 16.4 points per game. The problem is the offense is only scoring 12.7 points per game so far. The Jags’ defense is giving up 19.6 points per game so far, while their offense is scoring 22.1 points per game.

Both teams desperately need this game and on paper, it should be a close low-scoring game. Whichever offense can figure it out enough will likely get the win.