Broncos vs Raiders Live Stream: How to Watch for Free

The Las Vegas Raiders (5-3) will host the Denver Broncos (3-5) at Allegiant Stadium Sunday.

The game starts at 4:05 p.m. ET and will be televised on CBS in select markets. But if you don’t have cable, here’s how to watch a live stream of the Broncos vs Raiders online:

Note: CBS is live in most markets, including Denver and Las Vegas

Broncos vs Raiders Preview

The Broncos are coming off a 34-27 loss to the Atlanta Falcons last week. Quarterback Drew Lock went 25-48 for 313 yards, two touchdowns and one interception. Lock also had some success using his legs against the Falcons, netting a career-high 47 yards on seven carries (that’s an average of 6.7 yards per rush), and he also had a rushing touchdown.

The Broncos finished strong, but they started slow, and Denver coach Vic Fangio said this week he wants his offense to focus on getting touchdowns instead of field goals.

“We actually started running the ball better in the second half (against the Falcons). Made some big plays in the passing game. But our issues offensively were we got in field-goal range three times and got knocked back either by a sack or a penalty and couldn’t attempt the field goal,” Fangio said, adding: “The most important thing you do every week is critique yourself and improve from your errors. Learn from your good stuff and then move on to the next opponent.”

As for the Raiders, Jon Gruden and company are currently the AFC’s seventh seed, and they would earn a spot in the playoffs if the season ended today. If they want to stay on the right side of the Wild Card race, they cannot afford to overlook teams like the Broncos — although it doesn’t sound like they’ll do that.

“They have firepower to go over your head, they can run it and then last week, against Atlanta, they were way behind and they made that a one-possession game and they fought their tails off to get back in it,” Gruden said about the Broncos this week. “So, we know what we’re in for. Fangio’s a great coach, an outstanding defensive mind and their offense is young and talented and emerging.”

Las Vegas is coming off a 31-26 win over the Los Angeles Chargers last week, led by a solid 1-2 punch in the backfield. Devonte Booker had eight carries for 68 yards and a score, and Josh Jacobs also added 14 carries for 65 yards and a touchdown. They’ll be facing a Broncos defense that has been giving up 119.5 yards a game on the ground, so look for quarterback Derek Carr to rely more on the run than usual.

The Raiders are 3.5 point favorites at home.