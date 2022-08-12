Where to Watch Browns vs Jaguars Preseason Game Online for Free

Cleveland gets back to football as new quarterback Deshaun Watson debuts against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Friday, August 11.

The game (7 p.m. ET) will be televised locally on different channels depending on the city: ABC (WEWS-5) in Cleveland, FOX (WFOX-30) in Jacksonville, and either ABC, NBC, CBS, Fox, CW or MyTV in other local markets (full list here).

If you don’t have cable and you live in market, FuboTV and DirecTV Stream are your best options, as they have all the local channels in most markets and both come with a free trial.

If you live out of market, you can watch on NFL+.

Here’s a more complete rundown and some other ways you can watch a live stream of the Browns vs Jaguars:

Browns vs Jaguars Preview

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson will take his first preseason snaps with his new teams after a tumultuous absence from the field since 2021.

Houston traded Watson to Cleveland during the offseason after Watson sat out the 2021 season amid trade demands and off-field allegations. Cleveland moved on from quarterback and former No. 1 pick Baker Mayfield.

Watson and fellow starters will play in the Browns’ preseason opener against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Friday, but how soon and how much Watson will play in the regular season remains unknown. The NFL hasn’t determined a suspension length for Watson’s alleged off-field behavior.

Commissioner Roger Goodell recently explained the league’s appeal over the initial six-game suspension. Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski hasn’t announced how his team will proceed on Friday and throughout the preseason, though it’s public that Watson will at least play on Friday.

“I haven’t shared it with the team yet,” Stefanski said via the Akron Beacon Journal’s Chris Easterling. “So I’ll wait on announcing that. We have a framework on how we’re going to handle this preseason. As you know, you always reserve the right to change your mind based on how practice goes and those types of things. We’re pretty confident in the plan we have.”

For now, the Browns can develop chemistry between Watson and new star receiver Amari Cooper in competition for a few drives. Jacksonville’s secondary looks to turn the corner in the preseason after posting the fewest turnovers in the league last season.

“It just comes with reps, time on the grass. That’s the only way you can build consistency, then just playing together. That’s why these preseason games are so important, even for a series or two or three in a game just to start that process,” Jaguars first-year head coach Doug Pederson said via Sports Illustrated’s Jaguar Report.

Jacksonville will play starters more in the Browns game than the 27-11 loss to Las Vegas in the Hall of Fame Game last week. That includes second-year quarterback Trevor Lawrence getting his first action of the preseason.

“For him, it’s important, but also for the offense. He’s got new faces, new people he’s working with, a new center, so just seeing all of it put together,” Pederson said via Jaguar Report. “You just want to have some crisp plays, good execution, try to score a few points and get them out.”