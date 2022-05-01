Bucks vs Celtics Game 1 Live Stream: How to Watch for Free

Fresh off a set of dominating first-round series wins, the red-hot Boston Celtics and reigning NBA champion Milwaukee Bucks kick off their Eastern Conference Semifinal series on Sunday at TD Garden in Boston.

Game 1 (1 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on ABC (the rest of the games in the series will be on ABC, TNT, ESPN or NBA TV). But if you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of the Bucks vs Celtics online:

Bucks vs Celtics Game 1 Preview

Two of the hottest teams in the NBA begin a second-round series on Sunday afternoon when the Atlantic Division champion Boston Celtics host the reigning world champion Milwaukee Bucks in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals at TD Garden.

The Celtics punched their ticket to the conference semis by dismantling the Brooklyn Nets in a first-round sweep, while the Bucks advanced with a dominating 4-1 series win over the Chicago Bulls.

This highly-anticipated matchup will pit two of the game’s finest young stars against each other, in two-time league MVP and Finals MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo and three-time All-Star Jayson Tatum.

The Bulls had no answer for Antetokounmpo in the first round, where he averaged 28.6 points, 13.4 rebounds, 6.2 assists and 1.4 blocks in the five games.

If there’s any team that is equipped to slow down the two-time MVP, it’s the Celtics, who led the league in defensive rating and points allowed per game during the regular season. Their defensive prowess was on full display in the first-round series with the Brooklyn Nets, as they stifled the superstar duo of Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving.

Tatum, who led the Celtics in scoring during the regular season, outshined Durant and Irving in the first round, where he averaged 29.5 points per game. As a team, Boston shot a collective 49 percent from the field during the four games.

The Bucks will be without their second-leading scorer Khris Middleton on Sunday, due to the MCL sprain he suffered in Game 2 against the Bulls. The three-time All-Star is expected to miss the majority if not all of the second-round series.

Here’s a look at the tale of the tape heading into Game 1 of this second-round series:

No. 2 Boston Celtics

51-31, finished first in the Atlantic Division

Swept the Brooklyn Nets, 4-0, in the first round

Jayson Tatum led the team in scoring during the regular season with 26.9 ppg

Jaylen Brown was second-best on the team in scoring with 23.6 ppg

Robert Williams III led the team in rebounding with 9.6 rpg and averaged 10.0 points and 2.2 blocks per game

Marcus Smart was named NBA Defensive Player of the Year

No. 3 Milwaukee Bucks

51-31, finished first in the Central Division

Defeated the Chicago Bulls, 4-1, in the first round

Giannis Antetokounmpo led the team in scoring and rebounding during the regular season with 29.9 ppg and 11.6 rpg

Khris Middleton was second in scoring with 20.1 ppg and also averaged 5.4 rebounds and 5.4 assists per game

Jrue Holiday averaged 18.3 ppg, 6.8 apg and 4.5 rpg

