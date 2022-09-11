Bucs vs Cowboys Live Stream: How to Watch Online for Free

Tom Brady begins his 23rd and possibly final season as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers kick off against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday, September 11.

The game (8:20 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on NBC, but if you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream on FuboTV or DirecTV Stream, which both include NBC in the most markets and come with a free trial.

Those are the two best live stream options if you’re cutting cable, but there are also some other alternatives, so here’s a full guide on the different ways to watch the Bucs vs Cowboys streaming live online:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” NBC is included in every one, and you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free five-day trial:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch the Bucs vs Cowboys live on the DirecTV Stream app or DirecTV Stream website.

Compatible devices for the DirecTV Stream app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch the game live on the NBC Sports app or NBCSports.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your DirecTV Stream credentials to do that.

You can watch a live stream of NBC and 100-plus other TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch the Bucs vs Cowboys live on the FuboTV app or FuboTV website.

Compatible devices for the FuboTV app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch the game live on the NBC Sports app or NBCSports.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Fubo credentials to do that.

If you’ve used up all your free trials for other streaming services, this is the cheapest way to watch a live stream of the game, since you can watch all NFL on NBC games via Peacock Premium, which currently has a limited-time offer of $1.99 per month for your first 12 months:

Get Peacock TV

Once signed up for Peacock, you can watch the Bucs vs Cowboys live on the Peacock TV app or Peacock TV website.

Compatible devices for the Peacock TV app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can watch a live stream of NBC (live in select markets) and 40-plus other TV channels via Sling TV’s “Sling Blue” package. This option doesn’t include a free trial, but it’s the cheapest long-term streaming service with sports channels, and you can get your first month half off:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch the Bucs vs Cowboys live on the Sling TV app or Sling TV website.

Compatible devices for the Sling TV app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch the game live on the NBC Sports app or NBCSports.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Sling credentials to do that.

You can watch a live stream of NBC and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which also includes access to both ESPN+ and Disney+ at no extra cost:

Get Hulu With Live TV

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch the Bucs vs Cowboys live on the Hulu app or Hulu website.

Compatible devices for the Hulu app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, Nintendo Switch, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch the game live on the NBC Sports app or NBCSports.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Hulu credentials to do that.

Viewers in Canada can watch a live stream of every NFL game (preseason, regular season, postseason), NFL Network and NFL RedZone via DAZN, which comes with a free trial:

DAZN Canada Free Trial

Once signed up, viewers in Canada can watch the Bucs vs Cowboys live on the DAZN app or DAZN website.

Compatible devices for the DAZN app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Samsung Smart TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

Bucs vs Cowboys Preview

Tom Brady returns for potentially his final season as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers take on the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday night.

The Bucs quarterback spent 41 days in retirement during February but came back in March for one more season. Tampa Bay made a slew of changes as Brady seeks an eighth Super Bowl ring. New head coach Todd Bowles likes Brady’s unsatiable competitive drive.

“We have a lot in common as far as how we see the game,” Bucs head coach Todd Bowles said via Pewter Report. “He really just wants to win. Whether it’s throw it 60 or run it 60, he just wants to win the ball game. We see it the same way. Our philosophies are the same. He has a killer instinct. I don’t say a lot, according to popular belief, but I’m trying to cut people’s throats out myself. It’s an inner drive that you just have. And you always have it and it never leaves you.”

Brady won’t have longtime teammate and tight end Rob Gronkowski to target anymore, so new tight end Kyle Rudolph will look to help alleviate the void. Tight end Cameron Brate stepped into the starting role with Rudolph as the second tight end.

Tampa Bay’s offense also features new star wide receivers Julio Jones and Russell Gage in addition to mainstays Mike Evans and Chris Godwin. Leonard Fournette will shoulder the load on running the ball, but the Bucs also added versatile rookie Rachaad White.

The Bucs will just have to get past a solid Dallas defense with DeMarcus Lawrence up front and a talented secondary behind him. Dorance Armstrong Jr., Micah Parsons, and Anthony Barr could also make things challenging for Brady in the pass rush.

Dallas also has one of the league’s most dynamic offenses led by quarterback Dak Prescott, who tallied 4,449 yards and 37 touchdowns in 2021. The Cowboys lost wide receiver Amari Cooper, but the Cowboys’ current receiver corps of CeeDee Lamb, Michael Gallup, and Jalen Tolbert can get the job done.

Tampa Bay’s defense will look to slow down the Cowboys. The Bucs have run stopper Vita Vea up front, and the addition of Akiem Hicks will help the defensive line slow the run and get to Prescott. Bucs linebackers Lavonte David, Devin White, Shaquil Barrett, and Joe Tyron-Shoyinka pose a threat. The secondary can also make plays and has continuity from the past two seasons.