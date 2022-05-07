How to Buy Canelo Fight Tonight

Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez is back in the light heavyweight division and hoping to become a champion once again. He’s aiming for the WBA title held by Dmitry Bivol, and Alvarez is an almost unanimous favorite among the experts to win the strap when the two fighters meet at Las Vegas’ T-Mobile Arena on Saturday.

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

The fight card starts at 8 p.m. ET, with Canelo vs Bivol expected to start around 11 p.m. ET. In the US, you can only buy the PPV if you also have a subscription to DAZN:

Buy Canelo vs Bivol

If you already have DAZN, the PPV costs $59.99. If you don’t have a subscription to DAZN, it will cost you a total of $79.98 ($19.99 for one month of DAZN plus $59.99 for the PPV itself).

After signing up for DAZN and purchasing the PPV, you can watch Canelo vs Bivol live on the DAZN app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

Or you can watch on your computer via the DAZN website.

Canelo the Experts’ Pick

A common theme among the experts is that Bivol will give Alvarez problems, but doesn’t have a wide enough repertoire to ultimately finish off the Mexican. That’s the view of Ring Magazine’s Tom Gray, who anticipates “a competitive fight early,” but worries Bivol’s “offense seems pretty basic.”

Those sentiments are echoed by Gray’s colleague Marty Mulcahey, who predicts “Bivol has success early, but in the end, he will wilt under the escalating onslaught as so many others have.”

Both Mulcahey and Gray are tipping Alvarez to win a unanimous decision on points. It’s the same outcome anticipated by longtime trainer Rudy Alvarez, who described exactly how Canelo will take control after the initial exchanges: “Canelo will time Bivol’s straight punches and will execute with over-hand punches. He’ll slip and go to the body. I don’t think that Bivol has the power to discourage Canelo or cause damage.”

A unanimous decision for Canelo is also the prediction from Scott Christ of SB Nation’s Bad Left Hook. He thinks the bout will go 12 rounds but will take its toll on Canelo: “This really should not be an easy fight for Canelo; if it is, either he’s even better than we think, or Bivol wasn’t as good as we thought.”

There’s no doubt Bivol has the tools to put Canelo under extreme pressure. Bivol is rugged, durable and calculating. He’s patient and measured with his approach and selective when picking his shots.

Those qualities have helped the Russian establish an unbeaten record at 19-0. If Bivol controls the pace and slows relentless Canelo, an upset will be on the cards.

Of course, Canelo has all the motivation he needs to prevent that from happening. Specifically, he’s on a quest to win a 17th world title.

Winning at 175 pounds is a point of pride for the undisputed Super middleweight champ, who has also held titles in the super welterweight, light heavyweight and middleweight classes.

Canelo summed up his bid for history with comments made to TMZ Sports and relayed by ESPN Ringside:

If he needs additional motivation, the 31-year-old can concern himself with not losing face ahead of other challenges looming on the horizon. The biggest of those challenges concerns a possible fight against Oleksandr Usyk.

There’s some question about whether this bout would be a heavyweight or cruiserweight clash. TalkSport’s Michael Benson revealed the view from both camps:

Oleksandr Usyk’s manager Egis Klimas has declared that Usyk would be willing to come back down to cruiserweight (200lbs) again for a fight with Canelo Alvarez. Eddie Hearn said Canelo told him he wants to face Usyk at 201lbs so it could be for the heavyweight world titles. — Michael Benson (@MichaelBensonn) May 4, 2022

In the meantime, Canelo’s focus has to be completely on Bivol, who downplayed the idea he’s just there to make up the numbers in Las Vegas, per Bad Left Hook’s Lewis Watson: “I don’t feel like a guest here like many opponents may have.”

Anything less than Canelo’s best will surely let Bivol land enough telling shots to shock the experts and confound his critics. It’s more likely though, that Canelo steps up his game when he needs to and unleashes enough furious flurries to wear his opponent down and sway the judges.