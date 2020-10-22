UFC 254 PPV: Where to Buy Khabib Fight in US

Khabib Nurmagomedov will put his lightweight championship on the line when he takes on Justin Gaethje in the main event of a loaded UFC 254 card Saturday night.

The main PPV card starts Saturday at 2 p.m. ET and if you’re in the United States, it can only be purchased through ESPN+. There are some different pricing options depending on whether or not you already have ESPN+, so here’s a complete rundown of everything you need to know to buy and watch Khabib vs Gaethje and UFC 254:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

How to Buy UFC 254 If You Don’t Have ESPN+

You can get a special bundle deal that includes a one-year subscription to ESPN+ ($49.99 value) and the UFC 254 PPV ($64.99 value) for $84.98, which works out to about 26 percent savings:

Buy ESPN+ & UFC 254 Bundle

Or, if you want to purchase them separately, you can first subscribe to a month of ESPN+ right here ($5.99 for ESPN+, or $12.99 for a bundle of ESPN+, Hulu and Disney+), then follow the below directions for existing ESPN+ subscribers.

However, with the amount of UFC (and other sports) content on ESPN+, most MMA fans are probably going to keep ESPN+ long-term, meaning the value of the bundle is the better way to go if you don’t already have ESPN+.

How to Buy UFC 254 If You Already Have ESPN+

Current ESPN+ subscribers can buy the UFC 254 PPV by itself for $64.99 right here:

Buy UFC 254 PPV Only

Or, if you only have a monthly subscription (and don’t have the Disney+ bundle), you can still get the special bundle that includes a year of ESPN+ and the UFC 254 PPV. The only difference is that instead of starting a new ESPN+ subscription, you’ll just extend your current subscription by a year and get the UFC 254 PPV for a total of $84.98:

Upgrade ESPN+ & Buy UFC 254

Where to Watch UFC 254

Once you’re signed up for ESPN+ and you’ve purchased the PPV, you can UFC 254: Khabib vs Gaethje on your computer via ESPN.com, or you can watch on the ESPN app on any compatible connected-to-TV streaming device, such as:

Roku or Roku TV

Amazon Fire Stick or Fire TV

Apple TV

Chromecast

PlayStation 4

Xbox One

iPhone or iPad

Android phone or tablet

Samsung Smart TV

Oculus Go

For all of those options, you’ll need to sign in with your ESPN+ account to watch the early prelims (ESPN+), prelims (ESPN+) and the main card (ESPN+ PPV).

UFC 254 Preview

The 5’11” Gaethje, who won the interim UFC title in May after knocking Tony Ferguson out in the fifth round, has plans for his future should he take down the previously unbeaten Nurmagomedov — which he is certain he’s going to do.

“When I get this belt, the target will be on my back and I will have no need to call anybody out,” Gaethje said this week. “Honestly, it wouldn’t matter who I fought after Khabib. This will cement my legacy, and that’s the only thing I’m here for.”

Gaethje, who has a career mark of 22-2-0, has a striking accuracy of 59 percent, and said leading up to the fight that he has been more focused on himself than his opponent.

“I didn’t watch any tape on Kahbib. I’ve watched his fights throughout his career because I’m a huge fan of MMA. But I didn’t go back when I got him as an opponent to analyze him,” Gaethje told the media Wednesday. “I’ve always focused on being my best self. He hasn’t fought somebody who has wrestled or grappled as long as he has. That is me, I have. I will not allow him to put me on the fence. If I do, I’m screwed. My plan is if he wants to grapple, let’s grapple in the middle. I cause damage. I have dense bones. I’m gonna kick his legs. That’s where it’s gonna start and I move on from there.”

For his part, the 32-year-old Nurmagomedov is a perfect 28-0 over his career, and he’s 12-0 in the UFC — but he has yet to fight in 2020, so it will be interesting to see how he handles Gaethje.

“Justin is a very interesting fighter. Very exciting. About his last fight, I was very impressed. It was a great performance. He knows how to wrestle, how to kick, how to punch. He has good experience,” Nurmagomedov said, adding: “I feel I’m going to make him tired and I’m going to finish this guy. This is my opinion. But I’m ready for all rounds.”

Nurmagomedov also thinks that surviving the first few rounds will be key.

“First round, he’s very dangerous,” Nurmagomedov said. “I think he and Conor are two most dangerous guys in the first round. But if we talk about second round, third round, they become a little bit like regular fighters.”