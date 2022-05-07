How to Buy UFC 274 PPV Tonight

An unexpected outcome at the weigh-in has altered the stakes of the original main event for UFC 274. Charles Oliveira couldn’t make weight, so he had his lightweight title taken away from him.

Oliveira will still square off against Justin Gaethje in the cage at the Footprint Center in Phoenix on Saturday. Yet, only Gaethje has the chance to walk away a champion if he wins.

Fortunately, the rest of the card is still still stacked, with Michael Chandler’s bout against outspoken Tony Ferguson an obvious highlight. There’s also a genuine title tussle between Women’s Straw-weight champion Rose Namajunas and Carla Esparza.

In the US, the UFC 274 PPV (10 p.m. ET start time) is available exclusively through ESPN+.

UFC 274 Preview

Oliveira was a mere half a pound over the limit of 155, but he still couldn’t shed the weight, even after being given extra time to make the grade, per ESPN MMA:

Charles Oliveira missed the 155-pound limit for his lightweight title fight after receiving an additional hour to lose .5 pounds and has been stripped of his title. The #UFC274 main event will commence, but only Justin Gaethje has the opportunity to win the UFC title. pic.twitter.com/W7tc8ZCeZk — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) May 6, 2022

UFC welterweight Sean Brady had little sympathy for Oliveira’s situation:

Only time missing weight is somewhat okay is for a short notice fight don’t wanna be hard on the champ but you gotta do better than that bro #UFC274 — Sean BRADY (@seanbradymma) May 6, 2022

Nonetheless, this headline fight still has some intrigue, particularly whether Gaethje will need the judges again, the way he did at UFC 268. The 33-year-old beat Michael Chandler on points in his comeback fight last November.

Having to turn to the judges at Madison Square Garden was a first for Gaethje, according to E. Spencer Kyte of UFC.com, who speculated why Gaethje couldn’t finish the job earlier: “Was that because it was only a three-round fight and the Trevor Wittman trainee is used to having a little more time to work or have all the battles he’s been a part of taken a little something off his fastball after all these years?”

Whatever the reason, Gaethje remains a formidable striker whose relentless style tests the will of everybody who steps into the octagon to face him. Oliveira will surely try to take Gaethje down to the ground and lock him into a decisive choke or submission lock.

It’s how Oliveira beat Dustin Poirier at UFC 269 back in December. The promotion’s middleweight champion, Israel Adesanya, explained on his YouTube channel how something similar could happen this time: “Gaethje could get slept. If he catches him in something crazy in (Oliveira’s) guard, or standing up in a guillotine, he could choke Gaethje out, put him to sleep.”

Whoever leaves Phoenix with the lightweight title will surely soon have to deal with the winner of Chandler vs. Ferguson. It’s a tough one to call between two fighters this evenly matched:

It's never a boring fight when these two step into the cage 🍿 #UFC274 pic.twitter.com/O89k9Z7oy8 — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) May 6, 2022

Ironically, the build up to this one has been dominated more by what Ferguson has said away from the cage. Specifically, he’s been highly critical of UFC president Dana White.

Ferguson has focused his ire on how fighters are paid and restricted from doing other things, per Nolan King and Ken Hathaway of MMA Junkie: “I think we’re underpaid, personally, to be real. … I asked Dana to box. He said, ‘F— no.’ I’m like, ‘Why?’ I want to go play baseball. I want to go do other pro sports. I’m an athlete. I grew up playing different sports at a high level. … I want to go do all these couple things but then I have this guy right here acting like a f—ing drug dealer telling me I can’t go and do this sh-t. I want to go make more money for my family.”

Ferguson has promised to “kick this Dana White boy’s ass.” Chandler is likely to have something to say in response and will let his hands and feet do the talking as he looks to rebound from back-to-back losses against Oliveira and Gaethje.

The motivation for Namajunas is a little more direct. Not only is she aiming for a successful title defense, the 29-year-old will also be keen to avenge a 2014 loss to Esparza, when the latter won by rear-naked choke.

Esparza dominated with her takedown game, dumping Namajunas to the mat on five out of seven attempts, according to Trent Reinsmith of SB Nation’s Bloody Elbow. Reinsmith also noted how “Zhang Weili put Namajunas on the mat five times on 11 attempts” back in November.

Namajunas will strive to keep her feet and use them to land the kind of devastating kicks that took her to the title, like this flush connection highlighted by UFC_AUSNZ:

The head kick that won @RoseNamajunas the UFC Strawweight title 😱😱😱😱😱 Will she do it again this weekend?! 📺📱 #UFC274 | Namajunas vs Esparza 2 | Live Sunday | Order at https://t.co/shB938mzfl pic.twitter.com/lKsaNkp3vd — UFC_AUSNZ (@UFC_AUSNZ) May 3, 2022

A clash of styles this pronounced should ensure a compelling co-main event and make up for the developments that have taken some of the edge off the Oliveira and Gaethje bout.