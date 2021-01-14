Capitals vs Sabres Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

Alex Ovechkin and the Washington Capitals step onto the ice for the first time this season against a hungry Buffalo Sabers on Thursday.

The game starts at 7 p.m. ET and will be televised locally on NBC Sports Washington (in Capitals market) and MSG (in Sabres markets). But if you don’t have cable, here’s how you can watch a live stream of the Capitals vs Sabres online:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

Capitals vs Sabres Preview

The Buffalo Sabers haven’t made the playoffs in nearly a decade, but made a splash this season by signing former MVP, Taylor Hall, pairing him with Jack Eichel.

“It was a year where a lot of things went right for me personally,” Hall said. “Getting to play with Jack this year and having a centerman that has the capabilities that he does obviously makes me really excited. Hopefully, we can play well together.”

But the Sabers will play in the very competitive East Division thanks to some realignment by the NHL to adapt during the COVID-19 pandemic. The division makes it an uphill battle, featuring three of the last five Stanley Cup champs.

“We have a challenge in front of us, which is great,” Sabers general manager Kevyn Adams said. “This is an amazing opportunity. We get to wake up every day and compete with the top teams in the league and challenge ourselves. The saying is ‘iron sharpens iron,’ right? We’re going to get better through this.”

The Washington Capitals are hoping to keep their championship window open a little longer with Alex Ovechkin wearing the “C” on his jersey. The 35-year-old Russian still has plenty left in the tank, tying for the league-lead in goals last season with 48 in 68 games.

Ovechkin will have some new veteran help on the roster in the form of Zdeno Chara, who comes over after 14 seasons in Boston. Chara has 22 years of NHL experience in all, is a six-time all-star, a Norris Trophy winner and a Stanley Cup champion.

“I think he’s experienced you know? He’s a winner. I think he’s a really competitive guy. He wants to play. He wants to win. He’s still big strong,” Ovechkin told reporters. “He’s going to help our D to learn a lot. He’s here to help us not ‘Okay, we sign Chara. … He’s going to work hard. He’s going to bring some energy. He’s going to bring some new experience to our team. I think it’s going to help us.”

The Capitals are the favorite in the game at -135. The total is set at 6 goals.

Point total over/under projections

Boston Bruins 70.5

Philadelphia Flyers 66.5

Washington Capitals 65.5

New York Islanders 64.5

Pittsburgh Penguins 64.5

New York Rangers 59.5

Buffalo Sabres 54.5

New Jersey Devils 52.5