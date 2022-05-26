Charles Schwab Challenge 2022 Live Stream: How to Watch Online

A stacked field highlighted by last week’s PGA Championship winner Justin Thomas and the world’s top-ranked golfer, Scottie Scheffler, are on hand this week in Fort Worth, Texas to vie for the Charles Schwab Challenge title.

TV coverage of the 2022 Charles Schwab Challenge will be split between Golf Channel (Thursday through Sunday) and CBS (Saturday and Sunday), while ESPN+ will have all-day streaming coverage for every round.

If you don’t have cable, or if you’re looking for coverage that is far more comprehensive than the TV broadcasts, here’s a rundown of the different ways you can watch a live stream of the 2022 Charles Schwab Challenge:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

What was previously known as PGA Tour Live is now included with ESPN+, which means this is the best way to watch all-day coverage of all four rounds of the Charles Schwab Challenge:

Get ESPN+

For each day of the tournament, ESPN+ will have several different live broadcasts (a main feed, multiple featured groups, featured holes) that will cover the whole round. This coverage will be much more comprehensive than the TV broadcasts, which will only have a couple hours of coverage on Thursday and Friday.

ESPN+ also includes dozens of other live sports, every 30-for-30 documentary and additional original content (both video and written) all for $6.99 for a month or $69.99 for a year.

Or, if you also want Disney+ and Hulu, you can get all three for $13.99 per month. Separately, the three streaming services would cost a total $20.97 per month, so you’re saving about 33 percent:

Get the ESPN+, Disney+ and Hulu Bundle

Once signed up for ESPN+, you can watch the 2022 Charles Schwab Challenge live on the ESPN app on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation 4 or 5, Xbox One or Series X/S, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), Samsung Smart TV, Oculus Go, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch on your computer via ESPN.com.

If you want to watch the TV broadcasts, you can watch a live stream of Golf Channel, CBS and 100-plus other live TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch the 2022 Charles Schwab Challenge live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 250 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch the game on-demand within three days of its conclusion, even if you don’t record it.

DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” CBS is included in every one, while Golf Channel is in “Choice” and up, but you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free five-day trial:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch the 2022 Charles Schwab Challenge live on the DirecTV Stream app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the DirecTV Stream website.

If you can’t watch live, DirecTV Stream also comes with 20 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to unlimited hours).

You can watch a live stream of Golf Channel, CBS and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which now also includes access to both ESPN+ and Disney+:

Get Hulu With Live TV

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch the 2022 Charles Schwab Challenge live on the Hulu app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, Nintendo Switch, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Hulu website.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu with Live TV also comes with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

Charles Schwab Challenge 2022 Preview

Fresh off of a thrilling finish to the season’s second major, the PGA TOUR is back in action this week with a strong field at the Charles Schwab Challenge in Fort Worth, Texas.

The surprisingly stout field for the week after a major is highlighted by last week’s PGA Championship winner Justin Thomas, world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler, Jordan Spieth, Will Zalatoris and Viktor Hovland.

All three of the main characters in last week’s made-for-television drama will be teeing it up again this week – Thomas, Zalatoris and Mito Pereira.

Thomas came charging from behind on Sunday, rallying from a deficit of seven strokes to force a three-hole aggregate playoff where he would go on to defeat Zalatoris for his second career major title. The 29-year-old American now has picked up 15 PGA TOUR wins in his career, including two PGA Championship titles.

The 27-year-old PGA TOUR rookie Pereira held the lead for the majority of the weekend and stood on the 18th tee with a one-shot lead, on the precipice of a career-defining victory. But it wasn’t meant to be, as the Chilean errantly drove his tee ball into the creek and finished the hole with a double-bogey, which dropped him into a tie for third. With a podium finish, Pereira climbed 51 spots in the world rankings, beginning this week in the 49th position.

Scheffler will be looking to bounce back from an uncharacteristically poor performance last week where he shot six-over-par and missed the cut at the PGA Championship. The world’s No. 1 player won four tournaments in less than two months earlier this season, including the season’s first major at the Masters.

This week’s tournament will be contested at Colonial Country Club, which is a par 70 and plays 7,209 yards. The course is the longest-running host on TOUR, with this week marking its 76th edition.

Like last week’s PGA Championship venue, Southern Hills, Colonial is also a Perry Maxwell design. The course, which is shorter than Southern Hills, will also feature tree-lined fairways that will require driving accuracy off the tee and a locked-in approach game to the green.

The Charles Schwab Challenge is an invitational event so the field will be limited to 120 players. The top 65 players and ties will advance to the weekend after the cut is made following the second round on Friday afternoon.

American Jason Kokrak will be defending the title that he won last year at Colonial Country Club. Kokrak slid past native Texan Spieth in the final round to capture the tournament by two strokes. Patton Kizzire, Sebastian Munoz and Ian Poulter finished in a tie for third place, four strokes back of the lead.

Following this week’s tournament, the TOUR will head to Muirfield Village Golf Club in Dublin, Ohio next week for the Memorial Tournament. The season’s next major is only three weeks away with the U.S. Open scheduled to be contested at The Country Club in Brookline, Mass. beginning June 16th.