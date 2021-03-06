How to Watch ‘Circle of Deception’ Lifetime Movie Online

The latest ripped-from-the-headlines movie coming to TV is Circle of Deception, premiering Saturday, March 6 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Lifetime, followed immediately by a documentary about the real-life case.

If you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch Circle of Deception online for free:

‘Circle of Deception’ Preview

Circle of Deception marks Lifetime star Ashley Williams’ directorial debut. As part of Williams’ first time directing a movie, she shadowed Lifetime director Michael Nankin for his film Chris Watts: Confessions of a Killer, in which Williams also starred. Williams now steps behind the camera to tell the story of a small town turned upside down by a man’s murder. The press release teases:

A small island community is turned upside down when one of the town’s citizen’s Russel Douglas (Paul McGillion) is found dead the day after Christmas. Brenna Douglas (Jill Morrison) was Russel’s estranged and soon-to-be ex-wife, who often complained to her former beauty queen best friend Peggy Sue Thomas (Diane Neal) that Russel was physically and emotionally abusive. Through an investigation that twists and winds its way through neighbors, a wife, and best friends, Russel’s murderer is finally revealed. The film also stars Tahmoh Penikett and Tamara Tunie and is produced by Lighthouse Pictures.

The film is part of a five-film series based on books by best-selling true-crime author Ann Rule. Circle of Deception is based on her 2013 book Practice to Deceive, which was the second-to-last book she published before her death in 2015. Kirkus Reviews said of the book that “the reigning true-crime queen dips into the darker side of love and mayhem in her latest microscopic take on homicide.”

Immediately following the premiere of Circle of Deception, Lifetime will premiere the Beyond the Headlines: Beauty Queens Gone Bad documentary that “delves deeper into more shocking stories of criminal deception.”

Circle of Deception premieres Saturday, March 6 at 8 p.m. ET/PT, followed immediately by Beyond the Headlines: Beauty Queens Gone Bad at 10 pm. ET/PT on Lifetime.