Where to Watch The Citadel vs Wofford Football Game Today

The Wofford Terriers (0-6) look for their first win of the season when they host The Citadel Bulldogs (1-4) in an in-state rivalry game at Gibbs Stadium on Saturday, October 15.

The Citadel vs Wofford Preview

The Bulldogs are coming off their third consecutive loss, falling to Furman, 21-10, on October 8. There may have been a sliver lining in the loss, however. Quarterback Ahmad Green, a redshirt freshman, got the nod for starter Peyton Derrick, who was out with an undisclosed injury, and Green performed well.

The freshman signal-caller completed 50% of his passes, which wasn’t great, but he threw for 169 yards and a score while limiting mistakes, and he also led the team in rushing with 54 yards. His 26-yard touchdown pass to running back Ricky Conway ended a drought of two straight shutouts for the Bulldogs’ offense.

“Aside from a few jitters in the first half, I thought Ahmad did fine,” Citadel coach Brent Thompson told the Post and Courier after the loss. “He threw the ball fairly effectively, he ran the offense effectively.” Thompson stopped at naming Green the team’s new starting QB, however. “We’ll have to watch the film and see what we can do better and see which option is going to work better for us moving forward,” the Citadel coach added.

On the other side, the Terriers fell to the Samford Bulldogs last week, 28-14. Wofford got off to a slow start, failing to score in the first two quarters, and it caught up with them. The Terriers are averaging just 8.33 points per contest, and they have scored just two passing touchdowns in six games, which is a huge reason they haven’t won a game yet.

Samford gave Wofford QB Jimmy Weirick fits, holding him to 11 completions on 28 attempts for 105 yards and a TD pass that came in the final four minutes of the game, when it made little difference.

The loss to Samford was Wofford’s first game without former head coach Josh Conklin, who announced his resignation after the team’s 42-7 loss to Mercer the week prior. Offensive coordinator Shawn Watson was named interim coach, and his debut loss was the team’s 16th straight defeat.

The Terriers are averaging 231.8 total yards of offense per game, while surrendering 416.8 yards per contest on defense. The Citadel is netting 238.4 yards of offense a game and its defense is surrendering 384.0 yards in each game, so these two teams are fairly evenly matched.

The Citadel leads the all-time series, 44-30-1, but Wofford has gotten the better of their meetings recently, winning 16 of the last 20.