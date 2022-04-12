Clippers vs Timberwolves Live Stream: How to Watch Online

The Minnesota Timberwolves look to end a four-year playoff drought but need to beat the Los Angeles Clippers, which made the Western Conference finals last year.

Clippers vs Timberwolves Preview

Minnesota (46-36) posted a winning record for the first time since the 2017-2018 season when Jimmy Butler led the team. The Timberwolves haven’t made the playoffs since Butler left for Miami, but Karl-Anthony Towns and company can change that.

“We’re a swaggy team,” Towns said via the New York Times. “We’ve got great chemistry. We feel very confident in what we can do. We know any time we step on the basketball court, we can beat anyone in the world.”

The Los Angeles Clippers (42-40) have other ideas after dipping 5-7 games below the team’s most recent regular season performances — partially due to Kawhi Leonard’s injury. The Clippers need to win a play-game just to return to the playoffs and avoid missing it for the first time since the 2017-2018 season.

Los Angeles comes into Tuesday’s game looking more like a Western Conference contender with wins over defending NBA champion Milwaukee and defending conference champion Phoenix since April 1. The Clippers ended the regular season on a five-game winning streak, less than a month after a five-game losing streak in March.

Paul George returns for the Clippers against the Wolves after an injury in December 2021. George leads the Clippers in points per game with 24.3 in 31 games. He also averaged 6.9 rebounds, 5.7 assists, and 2.2 steals.

Reggie Jackson has emerged as a key player for the Clippers this season with 16.8 points and 4.8 assists per game in 75 contests. Terance Mann likewise has aided the Clippers amid key injuries with 10.8 points and 5.2 rebounds per game.

“Early on they did a great job of kind of rallying and keeping together and having a strong season, but as the season went on, they kind of hit a wall and ran out of gas,” George said about his teammates via the New York Times. “It was very noticeable. It was tough. It was tough to watch that and not be able to help them. I think that was probably the hardest part for me — watching.”

Minnesota lost all three of the first meetings with the Clippers in November 2021. The Wolves then beat the Clippers 122-104 on Jan. 3.

Towns has another strong season going for the Wolves with 24.6 points, 9.8 rebounds, and 3.6 assists per game. Anthony Edwards also has a strong season going with 21.3 points, 4.8 rebounds, 3.8 assists, and 1.5 steals per night.