How to Watch Commanders vs Browns Preseason Without Cable

The Washington Commanders (0-0) and the Cleveland Browns (1-0) will face off on Friday, August 11, in Cleveland in a preseason showdown at 7:30 p.m. ET.

If you live in the Commanders or Browns market, the game will be televised on a local channel, which varies depending on your city. If you live outside of those markets, the game won’t be televised but will stream live on NFL+.

For those who are in-market (with a few exceptions, which are noted below), you can watch a live stream of the game with a free trial of FuboTV or DirecTV Stream.

Here’s a full rundown of how to do it:

Exceptions (areas where the game is on a channel that is not included on FuboTV): None

You can watch a live stream of your local ABC, NBC, CBS, Fox, CW or MyTV (select markets) channels, NFL Network and 100-plus other live-TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up, you can watch the Commanders vs Browns live on the FuboTV app or FuboTV website.

Compatible devices for the FuboTV app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

Exceptions (areas where the game is on a channel that is not included on DirecTV Stream): Youngstown, OH (WYTV ABC-33); Roanoke, VA (WSLS NBC-10)

DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” ABC, NBC, CBS, Fox, CW and MyTV (select markets) are included in every one, while NFL Network is in “Choice” and up, but you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free five-day trial:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up, you can watch the Commanders vs Browns live on the DirecTV Stream app or DirecTV Stream website.

Applicable areas: Norfolk, VA; Columbus, OH; Dayton, OH (tape delay)

If the game is on CBS in your area and you’ve already used up your free trials for the above options, Amazon Prime subscribers (Prime comes with a 30-day free trial) can watch their local CBS channel via the Paramount+ Channel. You can try both Amazon Prime and the Paramount+ Channel at no cost with a free trial right here:

Prime Paramount+ Free Trial

Once you’re signed up for the Prime Paramount+ Channel, you can watch the Commanders vs Browns live on the Amazon Video app or Amazon website.

Applicable areas: Norfolk, VA; Columbus, OH; Dayton, OH (tape delay)

Another option if the game is on CBS and you’ve used up the other free trials, you can watch your local CBS channel live via Paramount+ (“Premium” plan), which comes with a free trial:

Paramount+ Free Trial

Once signed up for Paramount+, you can watch the Commanders vs Browns live on the Paramount+ app or Paramount+ website.

Viewers in Canada can watch a live stream of every NFL game (preseason, regular season, postseason), NFL Network and NFL RedZone via DAZN, which comes with a free trial:

DAZN Canada Free Trial

Once signed up, viewers in Canada can watch the Commanders vs Browns live on the DAZN app or DAZN website.

Commanders vs Browns Preview

The Browns picked off their preseason against the New York Jets last week in the Hall of Fame Game. Cleveland won, 21-16, with the team playing its reserves the entire game. This time, it’ll be different.

“We will play the majority of our starters Friday,” Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski said, before noting quarterback Deshaun Watson will be among them. “Deshaun will play in this game. We will see if it’s one or two series. We will play it by the ear. It’s always a good opportunity to get guys through pre-game warmups on the field, get some of that game action. It’s great for us to do it in front of our fans.”

Quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson, who went 8-for-11 passing for 82 yards and a touchdown in the win against the Jets last week, while also adding six carries for 36 yards, should also see the field along with Kellen Mond, who is competing with him for the backup QB spot. Mond went 13-for-19 for 92 yards, a touchdown and an interception last week, so their battle will be one of the top things to watch here.

In Washington, the quarterback position is still in flux. Both Jacoby Brissett, who was previously with Cleveland, and second-year signal-caller Sam Howell, have taken reps with the first-team offense so far during training camp. Howell will start this game, and he’ll be looking to continue his solid training camp performance.

“Sam’s actually doing a hell of a job,” Washington’s new offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy said. “I’ve seen the growth. You can see when he’s confident, he’s … releasing that ball. It’s a thing of beauty. … It’s been fun watching his growth process.” The Commanders ranked 24th in the league in points scored last season, so it will be interesting to see what kind of dynamic Bieniemy will bring to the offense.

In addition to the quarterback battle, there will be numerous young players who will be making their debuts for Washington, including rookie first-round cornerback Emmanuel Forbes and second-round defensive back Quan Martin.

The Commanders finished with an 8-8-1 record last season, while the Browns finished last in the AFC North with a 7-10 mark.