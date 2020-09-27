Cowboys vs Seahawks Live Stream: How to Watch Without Cable

Russell Wilson and the Seattle Seahawks are looking to continue their strong start the the season as they host Dak Prescott and CenturyLink Field on Sunday.

The game starts at 4:25 p.m. ET and will be televised on Fox in select markets. But if you don’t have cable, here’s how to watch a live stream of the Cowboys vs Seahawks online:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

Note: Fox is live in most markets, including Dallas, Seattle and every other NFL city

You can watch a live stream of Fox, NFL Network, NFL Redzone (Sports Extra add-on) and 100-plus other TV channels on FuboTV, which you can use for free with a seven-day trial right here:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch the Cowboys vs Seahawks live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Samsung Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

You can also watch the game live via FoxSports.com or the Fox Sports app. You need to sign in to a TV provider to watch this way, but you can do that with your FuboTV credentials.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV also comes with 30 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch the game on-demand within three days of its conclusion, even if you don’t record it.

Note: Fox is live in most markets, including Dallas, Seattle and every other NFL city

You can watch a live stream of Fox and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which you can try out for free with a seven-day trial:

Hulu With Live TV Free Trial

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch the Cowboys vs Seahawks live on the Hulu app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Xbox 360, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Samsung Smart TV, LG Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Hulu website.

You can also watch the game live via FoxSports.com or the Fox Sports app. You need to sign in to a TV provider to watch this way, but you can do that with your Hulu credentials.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu with Live TV also comes with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

Note: Fox is live in select markets, including Dallas. It is NOT available in Seattle

You can watch a live stream of Fox and 65+ other TV channels on Vidgo, which you can use for free with a seven-day trial:

Vidgo Free Trial

Once signed up for Vidgo, you can watch the Cowboys vs Seahawks live on the Vidgo app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Vidgo website.

You can also watch the game live via FoxSports.com or the Fox Sports app. You need to sign in to a TV provider to watch this way, but you can do that with your Vidgo credentials.

Note: Fox is live in select markets, including Seattle. It is NOT available in Dallas

You can watch a live stream of Fox and 35-plus other TV channels via Sling TV’s “Sling Blue” bundle. It comes with a free three-day trial, but if you bypass that, you can get it for $20 for the first month (normally $30), and get Showtime, Starz, and Epix included for free:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch the Cowboys vs Seahawks live on the Sling TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Samsung Smart TV, LG Smart TV, Android TV, airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Sling TV website.

You can also watch the game live via FoxSports.com or the Fox Sports app. You need to sign in to a TV provider to watch this way, but you can do that with your Sling credentials.

If you can’t watch live, Sling TV comes included with 10 hours of cloud DVR.

SundayTicket.TV allows you to watch a cable-free live stream of all games that are out of your market and aren’t nationally televised. Unfortunately, the service is only available for people who live in residences where DIRECTV satellite isn’t available (apartments, condos, etc.), as well as residents of various metropolitan cities. You can check here to see if you’re eligible.

Additionally, most college students can get this service via SundayTicket U.

Once signed up, out-of-market fans can watch the Cowboys vs Seahawks live on the NFL Sunday Ticket app on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Samsung Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch games on your computer via the NFL Sunday Ticket website.

Viewers in Canada can watch a live stream of every regular season and postseason NFL game on DAZN. It comes with a free trial:

DAZN Canada Free Trial

Once signed up, viewers in Canada can watch the Cowboys vs Seahawks live on the DAZN app on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Samsung Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch games on your computer via the DAZN website.

Cowboys vs Seahawks Preview

The Seahawks moved to 2-0 by the narrowest of margins in Week 2, stuffing Cam Newton and the Patriots at the goal line to preserve a 35-30 win. Seattle will look to move to 3-0 with another tough matchup on the docket against the Cowboys.

The win against New England did not come without some bad news. The Seahawks lost both linebacker Bruce Irvin and nickelback Marquise Blair to season ending injuries.

“Both those guys have a lot to offer your team in their attitude and their approach and their style of play, and so it’ll be difficult to replace those guys in that regard,” Seahawks head coach PeteCarroll said. “We’re going to miss those guys and feel terrible for them.”

Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson is the favorite for MVP after Week 2 thanks to some big performances. Last week Wilson passed for 288 yards and five touchdowns against the Patriots, over coming an early pick-six.

“His long ball accuracy has been off the charts the first two weeks,” Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy said. “He’s had a number of big-time dime throws. The biggest thing is just try to keep the big plays to a minimum.”

But the Cowboys aren’t focused on slowing Wilson down. Instead, they want to put up big numbers of their own.

“We want to score as fast as we can, and as many times as we can as far as the start of the game and throughout the game,” Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy said.

The Cowboys pulled off a miracle in Week 2 to pick up their first win of the season, stunning the Falcons with an onside kick and fourth quarter comeback. Quarterback Dak Prescott had a signature performance, passing for 450 yards in the comeback effort. He could be in for another big day against a Seahawks defense that has allowed over 800 yards through the air through the first two weeks.

“I’ve got all of the faith in my defense going out there and doing their job,” Prescott said. “But for me, it’s about staying focused in on what the Seattle Seahawks’ defense is going to give us, how we execute. That’s the premier focus and the only focus within a game plan no matter who the quarterback is.”

The Seahawks are a 5-point favorite for the matchup. The total is set at 57.