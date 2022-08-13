Dolphins vs Bucs Preseason Live Stream: How to Watch Online

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Miami Dolphins can put off-field drama aside in preseason action Saturday, August 13.

The game (7:30 p.m. ET) will be televised locally on different channels depending on the city: CBS (WFOR-4) in Miami, NBC (WFLA-8) in Tampa, and either ABC, NBC, CBS, Fox, CW or MyTV in other local markets (full list here).

If you don’t have cable and you live in market, FuboTV and DirecTV Stream are your best options, as they have all the local channels in most markets and both come with a free trial.

If you live out of market, you can watch on NFL+.

Here’s a more complete rundown and some other ways you can watch a live stream of the Dolphins vs Bucs:

Dolphins vs Bucs Preview

The Miami Dolphins and Tampa Bay Buccaneers can put aside a tampering scandal and a superstar quarterback absence for three hours in Saturday’s preseason openers.

Playing without superstar quarterback Tom Brady, the Bucs will get a good look at second-year quarterback Kyle Trask. The Bucs selected Trask in the second round of last year’s draft from Florida, but he didn’t suit up for any games in 2021, taking a red-shirt year essentially.

Trask will look to move past a rough second week of training camp where interceptions abounded. That included one where his wobbly, intercepted pass took social media by storm amid the Bucs deleting the highlight video.

Great move from Kaylon Geiger Sr. Makes the TD catch on a nice throw from Kyle Trask. #Bucs pic.twitter.com/zfBaXEFhHl — PewterReport (@PewterReport) August 11, 2022

“The things he got to do mentally last year he’s doing physically this year. And he’s doing them for the first time in practice, really overall just running it because we didn’t have the time last year trying to get everybody else ready,” Bucs head coach Todd Bowles said on SiriusXM NFL Radio via JoeBucsFan.com. “This year, he’s commanding the offense. He understands where he goes with the football. He’s making his checks and his audibles.”

The Dolphins may only field backup quarterbacks, too, on Saturday, which head coach Mike McDaniel hinted at per Sports Illustrated’s All Dolphins. McDaniel also expressed confidence in starter Tua Tagovailoa’s progress.

“I will say that based off of the last couple practices, I’m encouraged about the idea of not playing him,” McDaniel said via All Dolphins. “But again, that remains to be seen from what happens today and again, that has nothing to do with bottom-line results offensively. It’s more how prepared he is at practice; I just want to continue to build off what he’s building on.”

Dolphins' QB Tua Tagovailoa throwing to his receivers during one-on-one drills #FinsUp #GoBucs pic.twitter.com/a56X9GhSRu — Kyle Burger (@kyle_burger) August 10, 2022

McDaniel and Tagovailoa meanwhile fielded questions about the Dolphins’ tampering with Brady last year, which led to disciplinary action by the NFL. Both McDaniel and Tagovailoa stayed away from the topic.

Brady, 45, meanwhile didn’t get to talk about the tampering since he began at least a 10-day absence from camp on Wednesday, August 11, for personal reasons according to Bowles. Neither players nor members of the Bucs front office voiced serious concerns over Brady not returning.

Tampa Bay will sit most starters for Saturday anyway and get good looks at rookies such as running back Rachaad White. The third-round draft pick came in confident about carving out a niche in the backfield this season.

The Dolphins will see what tight ends Adam Shaheen and Hunter Long can do. Miami couldn’t trade Shaheen in the offseason, and Long played sparingly in 2021.