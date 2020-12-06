Eagles vs Packers Live Stream: How to Watch Online

The Philadelphia Eagles (3-7-1) will head to Lambeau Field in Green Bay to face the Packers (8-3) Sunday.

The game starts at 4:25 p.m. ET and will be televised on CBS in select markets. But if you don’t have cable, here’s how to watch a live stream of the Eagles vs Packers online:

Note: CBS is live in most markets, including Philadelphia, Green Bay and every other NFL city

Amazon Prime subscribers (Prime comes with a 30-day free trial) can watch a live stream of CBS on the Prime CBS All-Access channel. You can try both Amazon Prime and the CBS Channel at no cost with a free trial right here:

Amazon Prime CBS All-Access Free Trial

Once you’re signed up for the Prime CBS All-Access Channel, you can watch the Eagles vs Packers live on the Amazon Video app on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Nvidia Shield, Xiaomi, Echo Show or Echo Spot, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, various Smart TV’s, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Amazon website.

You can watch a live stream of CBS, NFL Network, NFL Redzone (Sports Extra add-on) and 100-plus other TV channels on FuboTV, which you can use for free with a seven-day trial right here:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch the Eagles vs Packers live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Samsung Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV also comes with 30 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch the game on-demand within three days of its conclusion, even if you don’t record it.

You can watch a live stream of CBS and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which you can try out for free with a seven-day trial:

Hulu With Live TV Free Trial

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch the Eagles vs Packers live on the Hulu app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Xbox 360, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Samsung Smart TV, LG Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Hulu website.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu with Live TV also comes with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

This is ultimately the same as Amazon Prime option above, only you’ll watch on CBS’ digital platforms instead of Amazon’s. You can watch a live stream of your local CBS channel via CBS All-Access, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

CBS All-Access Free Trial

Once signed up for CBS All-Access, you can watch the Eagles vs Packers live on the CBS app on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Samsung Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the CBS All Access website.

SundayTicket.TV allows you to watch a cable-free live stream of all games that are out of your market and aren’t nationally televised. Unfortunately, the service is only available for people who live in residences where DIRECTV satellite isn’t available (apartments, condos, etc.), as well as residents of various metropolitan cities. You can check here to see if you’re eligible.

Additionally, most college students can get this service via SundayTicket U.

Once signed up, out-of-market fans can watch the Eagles vs Packers live on the NFL Sunday Ticket app on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Samsung Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch games on your computer via the NFL Sunday Ticket website.

Viewers in Canada can watch a live stream of every regular season and postseason NFL game on DAZN. It comes with a free trial:

DAZN Canada Free Trial

Once signed up, viewers in Canada can watch the Eagles vs Packers live on the DAZN app on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Samsung Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch games on your computer via the DAZN website.

Eagles vs Packers Preview

The Packers are coming off a 41-25 drubbing of the Chicago Bears last Sunday night. Aaron Rodgers continued his brilliant season, throwing for 211 yards and four touchdowns, seemingly scoring at will against a formidable Bears defense.

The Packers have stumbled against the Vikings, Colts and Buccaneers, but they have been strong against everyone else they have faced, and they’re nine point favorites in this one at home.

Meanwhile, over in Philly, the struggling Eagles offense has left head coach and play-caller Doug Pederson having to answer questions about whether or not he’ll continue to be the one calling the shots on offense. There have been unconfirmed reports that Peterson has turned play-calling over to passing game coordinator Press Taylor, but based on the head coach’s comments Friday, that isn’t entirely the case — at least not yet.

“Listen, I’m still the play-caller,” Pederson said Friday morning. “If I’m going to be part of the solution to our offensive woes, then I’m gonna be part of the solution and whatever that takes, and whatever that looks like, whether it be elements of the game plan, calling plays or maybe whatever it might be in game, but ultimately these are my decisions as we move forward,” Pederson said.

The Eagles have been dealing with loads of injuries and a stagnant offense, and they’re about to get tight end Zach Ertz back for this one. They also elevated running back Jordan Howard, who had 87 yards on 15 carries and three total touchdowns against the Packers in the Eagles’ 34-27 win over Green Bay last year.

Not much will matter for the Eagles in this game if quarterback Carson Wentz doesn’t stay upright, however. Wentz has been sacked 46 times, so Za’Darius Smith and company could feast. That’s if Smith plays. The Packers star pass rusher popped up on the injury report later in the week, and he didn’t practice on Friday.

“I’m not overly concerned about it but it’s something (he’s) been battling through all season,” coach Matt LaFleur said after Friday’s practice but before listing Smith as questionable. “Some days are better than others. We held him out today and we’ll see where he’s at on Sunday.”