How to Watch the Emmys Online for Free

The 2022 Primetime Emmy Awards are airing live on Monday, September 12 starting at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.

If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of the show on FuboTV or DirecTV Stream, which both include NBC live in the most markets and come with a free trial.

Those are the two best live stream options if you’re cutting cable, but there are also some other alternatives, so here’s a full guide on the different ways to watch the 2022 Emmys streaming live online:

Emmy Awards 2022 Preview

The 74th annual Primetime Emmy Awards are being handed out to honor the best in television from the past year. Hosted by Kenan Thompson, the night promises to be full of fun.

“Being a part of this incredible evening where we honor the best of the television community is ridiculously exciting, and to do it on NBC – my longtime network family – makes it even more special,” six-time Emmy nominee Thompson said in a statement. “Like all TV fans, I can’t wait to see the stars from my favorite shows.”

Jen Neal, Executive Vice President of Live Events for NBCUniversal Television and Streaming, added:

Kenan is well-regarded as one of funniest, likeable and accomplished performers of the last two decades and his tenure on ‘Saturday Night Live’ speaks for itself. We know he’ll bring an excitement and professionalism to the Emmy Awards that a show of this stature deserves. With quality TV in abundance more than ever before, the Emmys have become the de facto awards where everyone feels they own a stake and love rooting for their favorite shows. NBC is extremely proud to host the return of the 74thEmmy Awards and present a three-hour telecast that will bring audiences a taste of why this truly is an unprecedented time – from what we watch, where we watch and how we watch – in television history.

Presenters include Selena Gomez, Jung Ho-yeon and Lee Jung-jae from “Squid Game,” Jean Smart, Hannah Einbinder, Jimmy Kimmel, Seth Meyers, Kerry Washington, Amy Poehler, Ariana DeBose, Angela Bassett, Will Arnett, Vanessa Bayer, Kelly Clarkson, Taye Diggs, Diego Luna, Molly Shannon, Natalie Zea, Mariska Hargitay and Chris Meloni.

“Succession” leads all nominees with 25, followed by “Ted Lasso” and “The White Lotus” with 20 each.

The Creative Arts Emmys were handed out on September 3 and 4; twenty-five major categories will be handed out during the live ceremony on September 12. The broadcast is being produced by Done+Dusted production company.

“For the last few years we’ve been hoping to welcome everyone who makes TV magic back live in the room at the Emmys,” said Ian Stewart, President for Done+Dusted. “Thankfully, this year it looks like we can. Let’s celebrate the best of television together. It’s party time again!”

Added executive producer Reginald Hudlin, “I’m very excited to be returning to the Emmys with Done+Dusted. Television is now in its new Golden Age and celebrating its brilliance in all genres is so much fun to do.”

