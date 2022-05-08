F1 Miami Grand Prix Live Stream: How to Watch Online

The inaugural Miami Grand Prix commences on Sunday, May 8, with a field of 20 racers.

The race (3 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on ABC. But if you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of the 2022 Miami Grand Prix online:

Miami Grand Prix 2022 Preview

Formula 1 racers will vie for the first-ever Miami Grand Prix title on Sunday at Miami Gardens.

It marks the first time in 38 years for the U.S. to have more than one F1 race. The Miami Gardens site features a winding 3.363-mile circuit with 19 turns. The track runs around the vicinity of Hard Rock Stadium.

The 20-racer field features seven-time F1 champion Lewis Hamilton after days of challenging the FIA, F1’s governing body, over its jewelry ban for drivers.

“I got an exemption here, I’ll get an exemption for the rest of the year. Wedding rings are allowed,” Hamilton told the media via ESPN.

“When they told me about the jewelry,” Hamilton added, “they said safety is everything. And I said, ‘Well, what’s happened over the last 16 years? I’ve had jewelry for the last 16 years, so was safety not an issue back then?”

The racing field also includes rivals Charles Leclerc and Max Verstappen. Leclerc described his rivalry with Verstappen in an interview with ESPN.

“There is a lot of mutual respect, which is great to see,” Leclerc told ESPN. “I’m pretty sure that when there are only five races left to the end [of the year], if we are still in the position we are in now fighting for the championship, things will get more tense, but that’s the way it is and that’s how racing is. That’s why I love this sport so much, so we will see.”

Lando Norris, another one of the top F1 racers who will compete in Miami, will sport one of the most unique racing helmets — a basketball.

“Everyone’s asking what’s the inspiration and I think it’s quite obvious. It’s just a basketball,” Norris told the media via Reuters.

“I kind of knew everyone was going to go for palm trees and boring stuff,” Norris added via Reuters. “I just wanted to do something very different. It’s not like elegant and wow, but it’s simple and different.”

